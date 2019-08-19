We buy, they fry at Imperial Fish Market

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Fried sand dabs and oysters

From the fish and chips of the UK (and former colonies such as South Africa and Australia) to Japanese Satsuma-age, fried fish is eaten on every continent in the world. The spiritual home of American fried fish is the Friday fish fries in Church basements, schools or even homes across the South and Midwest. Imperial Fish Market (894 South Euclid Ave.) in Lincoln Park is as close as local diners can get to that tradition.

It was the sign behind Imperial’s counter that explained what it’s about: “YOU BUY – WE FRY.” This wasn’t Long John Silver’s and no one here was frying up frozen-then-pre-fried fish. Yes, they freshly fry the stuff in the deli-like display counter that features the day’s available seafood: catfish, red snapper, sand dabs, salmon, basa, tilapia, oysters, scallops, shrimp, lobster and a lot more.

As if the remarkable selection of Louisiana-style hot sauces, spice blends and batter mixes didn’t give it away, Imperial Fish Market is distinctly Cajun in style. Some of the hot sauces are the usual suspects like Tabasco and Crystal, while others, such as Trappeys Bull, Slap Ya Mama and Red Rooster, are less familiar.

Imperial’s batter is cornmeal-based. It’s absolutely nothing like Japanese tempura, Mexican fish tacos or British fish and chips. It’s somewhat heavy and even a bit gritty, but this helps make it crisp and all the better to stand up to the hot sauces (or, for those averse to heat, tartar sauce). Imperial offers, at least in theory, two flavor profiles for their batter: mild and spicy, but I’d say the spicy is pretty mild in itself.

One of the best choices at Imperial is the fish and oyster combo, which comes with a choice of fish, a couple fried oysters and a slew of French fries. The fries themselves are less-than-extraordinary, but they’re more than saved by Imperial’s wonderful spicy ketchup. It’s not nuclear but you definitely know it didn’t come out of a Heinz bottle. There are also shrimp baskets, scallop baskets and more to choose from.

The most classic of Imperial’s fish selections is the catfish, and for good reason; it’s sweet and mild with a moist texture inside and not a lick of the muddiness often associated with freshwater fish. The red snapper is much the same but with a firmer texture and a slightly fresher flavor.

The most delicious of the fish I tried was the sand dabs. The flesh was sweet, rich and buttery, and yet delicate. The biggest problem was the row of tiny bones running down the center. Carefully pull one fillet off the top of the fish, eat it, then discard the bones and mow down the other side.

While the scallops sounded tempting, the frying actually detracted from their sweetness. The oysters, on the other hand, were glorious. Frying actually enhanced the buttery texture inside and beautifully framed the briny flavor. The oysters were probably my favorite item at Imperial.

While it may be fast-food chains like Long John Silver’s that brought fried fish to much of the U.S., that has little to do with why the stuff is popular worldwide. What is fried fish actually about? Pretty much exactly what’s on offer at Imperial Fish Market.