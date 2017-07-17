You get what you pay for at Masala Street

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Three lemon shrimp

Indian and Mexican cuisines have a lot in common. Both are characterized by the layering of flavors through numerous spices and chilies. Both are born of economies where labor has always been cheap. In the U.S., an often-ignorant public expects both to be inexpensive and demands little in the way of refinement. Masala Street (915 Pearl St., Suite B/C) in La Jolla, for many, will be the first glimpse of just how much more Indian cuisine has to give.

Masala Street is the brainchild of Hermant Oberoi (former Executive Chef at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai) and his son Saransh Oberoi (formerly of the two-Michelin-starred Campton Place in San Francisco, a Cal-Indian trailblazer). There are no steamer tables or buffets at Masala Street, no cheap Punjabi fare, and the food is generally twice the price of Tandoori Chef a few blocks down the street. But other than the fact the two restaurants offer Indian food and are both on Pearl Street, it’s almost insulting to suggest they offer the same thing.

Take for example the kursi chaat appetizer. It’s remarkable just for its presentation: potato, tamarind chutney and yogurt over flatbread crisps sitting on chairs with mango leather diamonds as their backs. There’s whimsy in that presentation but also resonance in the form of a reference to where one might find such flavors back home in India (street carts with customers on fold-up chairs). But the taste may be more incredible than the presentation: bright, creamy with touches of earthiness, sweetness and spice. You can’t get that just down the street.

The hallmark of Masala Street’s food is an extraordinary precision in the use of spices. The flavors aren’t built by just cooking things for a long time but by precise ordering of the use of those spices, employing different techniques to bring out the best in each. Take, for example, the Martabaan Ka Meat in which spices are toasted whole in the pan prior to adding lamb with spoonfulls of ground spices. Pickled chili paste and fresh herbs are added at the finish. The result is a deeply flavored dish that fires all of the taste buds without overwhelming any.

Similarly, three lemon shrimp uses citrus in three different forms—lime leaves, lemon zest and pickled lemons—along with grilled shrimp and fennel. The result is a palate-opening effect a lot like that of the spices in the lamb dish. The slight anise flavor brings the whole thing together.

Masala Street offers a variety of dals featuring different legumes: black lentils on one trip, yellow on another and garbanzo beans on a third. Each shows a different side of legumes; none are boring. Basmati rice and naan bread complete the picture and the meal.

The conventional “wisdom” of the restaurant-going public is, no doubt, accurate so far as it goes. Cheap Indian food is definitely out there and nearly ubiquitous. A meal at Tandoori Chef is, no doubt, half the price of Masala Street. But the meal at Masala Street is more than twice as good.