Bottle Rocket Blasts Off in East Village

Bottle Rocket Bar & Grill's beer list is stellar.

Seven years ago, I worked 15 hours onsite every day for 14 days straight training opening and closing staff in a tiny little kitchen on the corner of 16th and F streets in the East Village. I ate chicken wings and drank the freshest beer at the bar, as my throbbing feet dangled below my barstool every night. While I was only a part of Monkey Paw Pub & Brewery for a couple of years, it was a very rewarding couple of years, but that definitely wasn’t the first time I spent time in that location and it certainly wouldn’t be the last.

From 1978 to 1995, the bar at 805 16th Street was called Baseball Inn. I’m not going to pretend to know anything about that bar, as I didn’t live in San Diego proper at the time and I wasn’t yet of drinking age. I also have no idea what occupied this space before 1978, but it’s fitting that there was an apparent baseball theme of sorts there once actually.

When I started visiting in the mid-aughts, the Padres had moved from The Murph to Petco Park (Qualcomm will always be Jack Murphy Stadium forever and ever). Jewel Box occupied that corner from 1995 to 2011 (under multiple ownerships) and it was a great place to meet my brothers or friends before and after Padres games. They gave out free hot dogs with your game-day ticket back then, which I decided was brilliant marketing. You’d park your car up there, get a hot dog and a beer at a much more reasonable price than at the park, and then walk down to the game. That walk through the homeless camps in East Village hasn’t really improved, and neither has our baseball team, unfortunately, but neither were/are a reason to stop going. I also once was allowed to bartend at Jewel Box, barefoot, after a bachelorette party. That probably wasn’t the best idea, but it was a colorful story for another column, maybe.

This is (supposed to be) a respectable beer column. And Monkey Paw produced great beer at this location for years. Former brewers Cosimo Sorrentino and Chris West won us a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2013 for Bonobos, an IPA that we cleverly entered as an American Strong Ale (because that’s the secret behind winning medals—enter your awesome beer in a less-popular category so it stands out). Monkey Paw won lots of medals, actually, but I wasn’t responsible for any of that, just proud to serve my delicious cheesesteaks and Stoner Fries right up next to those fantastic beers.

Coronado Brewing purchased Monkey Paw in 2017 but it appears there were too many cooks in the kitchen, so to speak, and the location ended up shuttering a year later. Disappointing to many, yes, but now that corner space that’s held so many memories over the years has reinvented itself again.

From the great minds behind Regal Beagle (Mission Hills), Regal Seagull (Leucadia), and Sidecar (Bay Park) comes Bottle Rocket Bar & Grill! Yes, that sentence gets an exclamation mark because it makes me very happy to see love and life back in that location. Longtime Beagle/Seagull manager Elias Delgado is the head ninja in charge of its new Cobra Kai pop-art themed beer and cocktail bar. Delgado hopes to eventually transform the suite next to the main restaurant, where Monkey Paw brewed and also formerly housed a printing press business, into a little arcade/game room.

The beer list is stellar. These guys know what they are doing. I enjoyed multiple pints of Pizza Port’s So Crisp So Clean IPAs upon my visit to one of their “friends and family” soft openings last weekend. Thirty taps total here—five are wine on draught, one kombucha and the remaining 24 are all beer running the gamut of styles anyone could desire. The food menu is basic with sandwiches, burgers, wings, a salad, and a beer battered bacon appetizer called Awesome Sticks.

Get down there and give it a try. I suspect they will take off (you know… like a rocket).