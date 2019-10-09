Deserved Support or Life Support?

San Diego has been pining for the title of The Craft Beer Capital of America for years—a title pushed by our own local tourism board. Our economy appears to be big and booming, with craft beer available seemingly everywhere beer is sold. But is it too big? Is there enough cash flow for everyone to succeed? Does social media activity display a false positive?

There are 154 active breweries in San Diego, 29 tasting rooms (nonproduction, satellite locations), and 10 more in planning or build-out stages. That’s a lot of beer. It’s an incredible amount when you think about how just 10 years ago there were only 34 operating breweries in all of San Diego County. Now toss in the buzz to spend money at beer events advertised daily. There’s a festival every weekend. A ticket to buy, a bottle/can launch, and a new growler to fill. Tuesday trivia or live music at your neighborhood tasting room. The industry is starting to shoot itself in the foot.

Aren’t we spreading things a little thin by having too much to offer? Maybe it’s just me, but warm beer sitting on a shelf at Target doesn’t scream “success” to me. While some thought tasting rooms were the answer to increasing revenue, many of those have closed or are visibly bleeding. Is it the lure of $4 daily pints or the arguably irresponsible $20 all-you-can-drink nights from Little Miss Brewing that allows it the capital to have just opened its fifth location?

However, on a positive front, Brewery Igniter programs have helped launch up and coming small breweries, offering turn-key style locations for the more experienced brewer to aid in production. Amplified Ale Works, Eppig Brewing and Pure Project are all successful graduates of these programs, each making great beer and opening new projects across the county. Others are continuing to grow as well. Burgeon Beer Company is actively pursuing a tasting room south of its Carlsbad brewery, and North Park’s Fall Brewing has had an ABC license posting in a South Park window for months.

I’m not afraid to say it: Not all the beer in San Diego is great. Some of it isn’t even good. Bad beer goes beyond a subjective palate. Dirty equipment, poor maintenance and bad recipes can be tasted in every drop. What’s worse than the flavor or quality of these products, is the support behind them. The blind support. People who don’t know what a beer is actually supposed to taste like and kind of don’t care. It’s cheap. It’s close to their house. There’s a hot chick pouring it for you. The owners are so nice. None of these reasons does a good beer make. These types of breweries water down the quality of the overall industry. And, worst of all, they slow the success of those who are making great products and should be rising to the top.

But what do I know? I’m just a girl who’s been selling world-class beer for a decade.