Enjoy a Unique Beer Week

O’Brien’s hosts two beer-pairing dinners during San Diego Beer Week kicking off this weekend. (Photo courtesy O’Brien’s)

San Diego Beer Week kicks off across the county this Friday, spanning more than 500 events over 10 days. “How do you decide where to go, Karen?” Well, I’m so glad you asked. I’ve personally planned, hosted or attended over 100 events since SDBW’s inception, and I’ve decided to make you a little list of a few events happening this year that I think are pretty dang cool.

Before I get to the fun stuff, what makes a good beer event anyway? For one, it’s thoughtful. The selection being poured, expertise in presentation, or the overall value being offered has been skillfully curated. No one wants to drive across town to line up for a commemorative 14-ounce shaker-pint of beer offered year-round. An event should also be creative. Maybe something not happening in every neighborhood, like a generic tap takeover without any specialty beer.

There is also something special about an event when it feels personal. The brewmaster, chef or business ownership actually attend the event, celebrating the industry together. The camaraderie and reasons we choose to work in this industry are apparent and it presents the opportunity to intimately share a beer and connect with customers. A chance to discuss and discover how foods can compare and contrast and what inspired the beer or the pairings.

The following events are those that I feel really envelop the true spirit of SDBW:

The Golden Pair @ Machete Beer House (Thursday, November 7, National City).

For $20, attendees will enjoy a flight of four postrecitos (mini pastries) handmade by “MasterChef” season six winner Claudia Sandoval paired with four 4-ounce pours of Pizza Port brews. This is affordable, approachable, unique and also community focused as proceeds go toward the fundraising campaign for Sandoval’s first bakery, Cochi Dorado.

Barrels of Fun @ Tiger! Tiger! (Thursday, November 7, North Park).

While some purists may argue that SDBW events should incorporate only local beer, I contend the contribution of beer bars to the scene is what help put our city on the map as a beer destination. Tiger’s consistent presence on Draft Magazine’s 100 Best Beer Bars in America for six-plus years backs up my point. At the event hosted by Josh Wood, Firestone Walker’s barrel master, attendees will be led through a guided tasting of eight barrel-aged beers. From phenomenal offerings like wild ales Krieky Bones, Feral Vinifera Murray or Cap’t Franc to the 2014 version of FW’s imperial stout Parabola, those looking to please their palate with the rich and complex flavors of barrel-aged beers will not be disappointed. Pair a couple of these specialties with one of Tiger’s tasty charcuterie boards and head outside to its back patio, where it is also featuring a comedy night. Education, dinner and a show are wins in my book.

Battle of the Guilds @ Churchill’s (Friday, November 8, San Marcos).

Since 2004, owner Ivan Derezin has been curating a world-class taplist in San Marcos. So, it’s only fitting that he host the ultimate battle of the best suds from San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco. With 15 beers from each county on tap, his cozy English-style barroom will be filled wall to wall with brewery owners, brewmasters and craft aficionados. The ultimate event for industry camaraderie and goodwill.

Lost Abbey Beer Dinner @ O’Brien’s (Sunday, November 10, Kearny Mesa).

If you’ve never been to a beer dinner at O’Brien’s, then I feel sorry for you and your mouth. The thoughtfulness that chef and co-owner Tyson Blake demonstrates with every single ingredient on each plate is unparalleled. Ever been to a pairing and then had to grab a burger at the drive-thru on the way home because you were still hungry? You won’t have that problem here. The beer glasses overflow, the flavors are unctuous, and the company in the room will have you laughing. I Karen-tee you will leave full and happy.

Wherever you decide to celebrate SDBW, don’t drink and drive. Through the Lyft app, use code ‘SDBW19’ to get 20% off up to two rides. Happy Beer Week, friends!