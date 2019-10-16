God Save the Scene

To shine a spotlight on more than the liquid being poured in San Diego or the people making it, I’m selfishly delighted to add to my rotation a peek at the wonderful world of beer bars. From an age much earlier than I physically should have been in, I’ve been enamored with bars. Maybe it’s the small talk and sociability. Or, maybe I just watched too many episodes of “Cheers.” I don’t know.

What I do know is North Park’s 30th Street became so well known for world-class beer in the past decade that in July 2013 a bar and restaurant called Craft Brews on 30th Street opened in the San Diego International Airport. What caused all the buzz? Arguably, it happened in 2008 when Ian Black opened Toronado San Diego. The addition of his taphouse only a couple miles from Hamilton’s Tavern (only two years Toro’s senior) and one block south of Ritual Tavern (later Ritual Kitchen, 2007-2017) on the same street had beer fans renting buses and shuttles for bar crawling up and down the roadway.

The original Toronado in San Francisco is known for its amazing beer selection, punk rock vibes and notorious impatience. In fact, Thrillist actually wrote an article about how to not anger the bartenders there—advice I wish I’d known before a 2008 visit when I got kicked out for singing like a Jim Henson Muppet upon entry. But that’s not the point. There’s charm and history, and it’s businesses like both Toronados whose dedication to only pouring the best suds have put some breweries on the map.

A former employee of the SF location, Black pays homage with his own version of the Lower Haight barroom. Where his “new” bar may have initially lacked in ambience, opening with sterile white walls and a limited food menu, the tap list is what anybody for miles cared about—56 taps of the best local, international and gratifyingly rare beer. Eleven years later, walls are littered with stickers, bathrooms tagged with astute advice on love, and a new menu of tasty grilled sandwiches, Toronado still has an amazing taplist.

Cellarmaker Brewing (San Francisco), seldom seen in SoCal, is often on tap alongside rare kegs from Russian River, J. Wakefield, Revision and a few Easter eggs that seem to roll down the hill from brewmaster Shawn McIlhenney at the original Alpine Beer Co. It’s relationships like this that keep businesses like Black’s special. A taplist you won’t find in your local brewery’s tasting room, corner dive or for sale at Costco. One curated for a true aficionado.

It doesn’t matter what color your collar is here. Or your skin. Or, thankfully for me, your language. It’s a true neighborhood beer bar amid the growing pains of a community that battles the inner hipster struggle for selfies at the hottest new businesses while touting lifetime loyalty for others. Take some advice: Sleep on places like this and you just might lose them.