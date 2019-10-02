The Hard Facts on Brewed Seltzer

Hard seltzer doesn’t exactly have the flavor profile of beer, but most are similarly brewed, even using hops for aroma. Recently, IRI (a Chicago-based market research firm) reported augmented national beer sales but this includes fermented malt beverages (a.k.a. products like hard seltzer) dominating that growth at almost 28%. These products are putting a dent in the beer market. So much so that breweries, small and large, are noticing and choosing to brew their own versions of the stuff.

Boston Beer Company (Samuel Adams) produces Truly and Mark Anthony Brands (Mike’s Hard Lemonade) produces White Claw, claiming 85% of total hard seltzer sales so far this year. It poses the question: are hard seltzers the Miata in the mid-life crisis of breweries? Or, is there something awesome about this product that the rest of us beer drinkers are missing?

Breweries are a business, not a kumbaya circle. None are 100% charity or curing cancer in babies. The beer industry is fiercely competitive and markets, both local and national, are oversaturated. If breweries can’t sell enough of their beer to reach projected sales goals, something has to change and that just might include adding a line of seltzers to their portfolio to reach more customers. While alcohol trends are cyclical, seltzers are seemingly here to stay—this time.

Launched in 1993, Zima was introduced to the alcohol market by—you guessed it—a beer company. Coors hawked Zima for 15 years, removing the brand from shelves in 2008 with a short return in 2017 after Anheuser-Busch did what they do best: acquired a small business who was threatening their market share. A-B InBev bought and rebranded SpikedSeltzer with a name that sounds like characters straight off “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”—Bon & Viv. One would think that’s exactly who this product is marketed to. The figure-watching, calorie-counting wifey who doesn’t like the taste of beer.

That’s not who is necessarily drinking it though. Hard seltzers, while not high in alcohol, are crushable. These gender-neutral consumers want to drink as much as they can over a period of time, and aren’t interested in developing a palate for a true artisan craft. Marketed as healthy, with natural ingredients, they appeal to “light” drinkers, and the gluten-free, keto-friendly and (some) vegans. People don’t want to mix cocktails at the beach, let alone learn how to actually make a decent one. It’s for these reasons that hard seltzers have found their place in the market.

So why do beer drinkers care? We shouldn’t. Personally, I think hard seltzers taste like someone added lotion to my Pellegrino. We should continue to drink what we like and, more importantly, support whomever we want to. Care about a local brewery’s culture, or lack thereof? Their existence depends on your dollars and support. Don’t like hard seltzers? Don’t drink them. Breweries should focus on clean beer, improved marketing, and good behavior to keep up in any market. Retract your claws—hard seltzers aren’t the enemy. Truly.