The theory of Gravity Heights: Collabs are here to stay

× Expand Photo by Karen Barnett From left: Lee Chase, Skip Virgilio, Tommy Kreamer and Mike Williams

Collaborations are as hot as ever, with some San Diego breweries pouring more collaborations than their own original recipes. It’s makes one wonder if some plan these collabs looking for free, on-the-job training from respected veterans to improve their current offerings or market value. Or, is it actual industry camaraderie? There is definitely no question of genuine friendship when a collaboration from the talented minds of Lee Chase (Blind Lady Ale House/Automatic Brewing, Tiger! Tiger!, Panama66) and Skip Virgilio (Gravity Heights) materialize.

Those hip to the beer scene are aware of Virgilio’s history in San Diego, starting his career at PB Brewhouse before co-founding AleSmith Brewing Company in 1995, and of course bringing San Diego’s first GABF gold medal in 1993 for a Belgian Strong Ale. Although, few may be aware that his early ‘90s timeline includes a curious and underage Lee Chase. As a student at Grossmont College, Chase had early aspirations of furniture design. Anyone who has seen him pedaling his Frankenstein jockey boxes and tandem keg deliveries around town can surely imagine how the furniture industry lost a bright star the day Chase decided he liked beer more than bureaus. With sights set on a brewing degree from UC Davis, Chase transferred to City College to satisfy prerequisites. It was in 1993 that he reached out Virgilio, who was running the only small brewery at the time, seeking an internship to test the waters of his chosen career path.

Tucked away in the techie-laden hills of Sorrento Valley, Gravity Heights released its Automatic “chain” series last Friday night. When Virgilio and Chase discussed styles for their collaboration, Chase wanted to pay homage to that ‘93 GABF win and their love of Belgian beers, a style category often overlooked by today’s hop-thirsty consumers in search of only the most craft-indie, haziest whales. Master Link, an easy drinking Table Beer, is a low alcohol Belgian-style ale with a light citrusy hopped background. Arguably one of the most underrated styles of beer, they added fresh ginger and lemon zest to produce Chain Reaction. The table beer stepped up the yeast which was then used to make two more offerings: Gold Chain, a traditional Belgian-style Tripel that hits the tongue with a burst of noble hops and presenting itself with an attractive fruity aroma; and Chain of Events, the same Tripel incorporating the bright flavors of ginger and lemon.

Other collaborations on tap include brews with Paul Sangster (Rip Current) and Benjamin “Shaggy” Blaney (My Yard Live). While Sangster is widely known for his heavily hopped and refreshing IPAs, he teamed up with Virgilio for a Four Roses bourbon barrel aged stout. Virgilio’s desire to brew with people he likes and respects proved successful, as the Summer Vibes saison made with Shaggy was also a hit coming in at 5.2% with bright citrus flavors in a refreshingly crisp, dry beer.

All in all, an emphatic nod that the chain of collaborations in town won’t be broken any time soon.