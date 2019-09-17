You belong in the zoo...with a brew

× Expand Photo by Karen Barnett Boardwalk Beer Garden located across from the Africa Rocks exhibit at the San Diego Zoo

When it comes to beer, visiting amusement parks would typically involve stale domestic lagers. Having decided to join the herds of people, dodging strollers and screaming children, some of us begrudgingly choose to choke down whatever alcohol is available. Thankfully, the San Diego Zoo has stepped up its offerings in a big way over the past few years.

Last July the zoo opened its Boardwalk Beer Garden featuring eight local taps. Though bar seating is limited to 10 stools, this mini oasis blocks the 80-degree afternoon sun and provides a quick respite from nana and gramps, who stop dead in their tracks (they’ve got to be around here somewhere). With quaffable suds like Fall Brewing Mango Jazz Hands (4.2% berliner weiss) or Mikkeller California Dream (5.8% pilsner) and big hitters like Modern Times Space Ways (6.7% hazy IPA) or Stone Pomma Said Knock You Out (7.4% IPA), the tap list is already better than some bars in town. A 15-minute walk from the entrance, handles rotate here more often than other locations inside the park, with their next change focused on Oktoberfest beers.

In an obvious conservation effort, drafts are served in collectable, glittered “Rex’s Roar” cups - a nod to the bronze lion statue which greets visitors upon arrival to the 100-year-old zoo. Beer here isn’t cheap, but the $14 16-ounce souvenir cup does get you $2 off refills. A deal that can be redeemed every visit, for the life of the cup. Not horrible. A proper glassware snob may take issue with the plastic cup, lid and straw. Having never drank a beer through a straw before, I have to admit it wasn’t as bad as anticipated. Dirty draught lines would pose a bigger concern, but the beer here is clean and tasty. Of course, you lose the aroma. A sensory true beer connoisseurs rate before their first sip. But let’s face it: you’re at the zoo.

Enjoying beer at the zoo doesn’t stop at the 10-plus kiosks and restaurants that any visitor can access. Private beer dinners and festivals fill their calendar, raising money for the zoo’s Global Wildlife Conservancy, a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end species extinction. This Saturday night, Sept. 21, is the zoo’s annual Food, Wine & Brew Celebration. Event goers can expect to taste beer from some of San Diego’s finest including Burgeon, Abnormal, Eppig, Coronado, and Societe as well as 25-plus more breweries.

So, take a walk on the wild side in your own backyard. Zoo brews are just plain fun, and I’m not lion.