You haggis at hello

In his book “History of Drinking: The Scottish Pub Since 1700,” historian Anthony Cooke describes Scotland’s storied bar culture. “Urban and rural pubs and taverns functioned at a humbler social level with a wider and less elite clientele [who] in the 18th century ranged from the labouring poor to skilled artisans, as well as lawyers, doctors, merchants, farmers, and shopkeepers [becoming] centres for many kinds of social and political debate…” It is this ethos that owner of Fourpenny House, Peter Soutowood, brings to his brewpub in historic La Mesa Village.

This themed drinkery, with wooden booth seating, mixed plaid upholstery and burlap sack-lined ceiling, offered a range of 14 house ales upon my visit. Unicorn’s Pride, its English Special Bitter (ESB) was my favorite with a balanced malt to hops flavor, and only a hint of sweetness against the classic full-bodied bitterness typical of this style. Also referred to as an English Style Bitter, this underappreciated style of beer is usually passed on by the average beer consumer simply due to one word in its name—“bitter.” An unfortunate assumption as bitterness is the flavor that most IPA drinkers love in their beer, with bitterness and flavors ranging by hop varietals. The sweetness derived from the English malt is what balances the bitterness in an ESB, creating a subtle caramelized flavor.

There were almost the exact same number of breweries in all of Scotland 500 years ago as there are currently in San Diego—just over 150. Except in Scotland, 100% of their brewers were female. Perhaps by coincidence, Soutowood strives for further authenticity by his employment of a female brewer. A graduate of the master brewer program at UC Davis and former ChuckAlek head brewer, Sam Olson runs the brewing program at Fourpenny House. As an avid homebrewer, Soutowood opened Fourpenny House last year with his own recipes and a production brewer staffing the brew deck. Nowadays, he tasks out the flavor profiles in styles he wants Olson to brew.

Recently, Soutowood requested the earthy, piney smells and flavors of the Pacific Northwest to come to fruition in a new ale, and Olson surely delivered. Pacific Crest Ale is a rye pale ale with unmistakable notes of juniper, lemongrass and sage. Olson’s use of rye malt in the mash of this pale ale proves to be a successful counterpart to the hops driven botanical flavors and aroma she delivers with this beer.

Fourpenny’s coffee milk stout, Stout Du Monde (a nod to New Orleans’ famous Cafe du Monde), also stood out with rich roasted coffee flavor paired with a creamy sweetness. A brew that would no doubt accompany their bread pudding quite well at a cozy fireside table on a cool evening this fall.

Whether you come down to explore the Village or are attending the 46th annual La Mesa Oktoberfest (October 4 to October 6), don’t skip a visit to the charming Fourpenny House. Pro tip: Enjoy a pint of Unicorn’s Pride with their house-baked spent grain toast—fantastic!

Write to wortmentioning@gmail.com or follow Karen Barnett on Instagram at @karensmallbarnett.