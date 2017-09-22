2017 CityBeat 5 Minute Film Fest

× Expand Image from ID the Poet's "The Wilderness"

Each year, our staff combs through dozens of short films to determine who we want to showcase at our annual 5 Minute Film Festival. It's often a very rigorous process full of heated debates, tears, and hugging it out, but it's all worth it for the sake of presenting good art.

This year, we had the pleasure of viewing a diverse range of movies from San Diego's best independent filmmakers, and we picked a select few to screen on the night of Thursday, September 21 at Sunset Temple.

If you couldn't make it, you can view our selections below. And if you're an established or aspiring filmmaker, it's never too early to start working on your entry for next year.

