Kevin Barry’s counterfactual take on John Lennon

Next week marks the 60th anniversary of the day John Lennon met Paul McCartney at the Woolton Parish Church in Liverpool. It’s an occasion that has been researched to death and has been the subject of many re-enactments.

I’m not going to say anything else about it because I don’t want to read a bunch of “Well, actually…” emails from pompous Beatles fans pointing out my errors and misinterpretations. The truth of the matter is I despise the Beatles, a loathing that is outpaced only by my dim regard for their obnoxious fans.

The Irish writer Kevin Barry, however, would probably get a kick out of these rustic recreations of events lost to time. In his most recent novel, Beatlebone (Doubleday, 2015) Barry inhabits Lennon’s spirit and takes the reader on a strange and wonderful vision quest through the west of Ireland.

Apparently, Lennon bought Dorinish, a tiny island in Mayo’s Clew Bay off the coast of Ireland, with the intention of building some kind of settlement. But the west of Ireland is a harsh and unforgiving place, and nothing ever came of the scheme. In Beatlebone, Barry imagines what Lennon’s trip there would have been like, and the result is a wildly comic romp.

“The first of the morning comes across the trees. The lake hardens with new light. He wakes to a head throb—it hurts even to think. He cannot place himself, quite. It hurts especially to fucking think. He lies on his belly on the smooth stones by the edge of the lake. He feels great age down the reptile length of himself.”

John’s hangover is provided by his driver and guide, Cornelius O’Grady. Cornelius is unshakably confident, possesses a prodigious appetite, and may possibly be mad. He dresses John in his dead father’s suit and glasses and passes him off as a distant cousin to avoid the pressmen. Each time Lennon demands, “I want to get to my fucking island,” Cornelius comes up with another detour.

“Because what the fuckers don’t know yet is that Cornelius O’Grady is running this game.”

After pit stops in mystical pubs, ruined hotels and desolate communes, they eventually make it to Dorinish where John must contend with the island’s hostile terns, the relentless shrieking wind and his own doomed self.

Beatlebone is as profound and as it is original and left this Beatle-hating reader moved by Barry’s portrait of an artist who, despite his legendary fame and fortune, struggles with the same shit that we all deal with.