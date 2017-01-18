Letters: Cheaters!!

The Board of Supervisors [“In Need of Supervision,” Jan. 11] does three things: (1) cheats the elections via the appointed Registrar of Voters; (2) cuts HHSA Prop 63 Medi-Cal funding for homeless and mentally ill, and fails to build psych hospitals, holistic clinics and psych housing; (3) abuses the population with jail/ sheriff (as you have so well covered, thank you).

The County government took over the old City Hall on the harbor, and the City Council could abolish the County government, and some on the City Council have proposed doing so. I recommend you get behind this effort.

The BOS have cheated two candidates for District 4 which is 2/3 Democratic, Stephen Whitburn and Robert Becerra, in which Ron Roberts mysteriously won by 2/3 (flipped vote).

Please encourage Democrats to keep running for this district and Chula Vista which is 50 percent Democratic, and use their campaign money for an exit poll and recount. Thank you.

Valerie Sanfilippo, Clairemont

RESPONSE TO A RESPONSE

Like so many “hard-pressed Christians” (who aren’t satisfied with 90 percent of everything), Mr. Peter says [Letters, “Jefferson Approved,” Jan. 11] that government and religion should mix—the more the merrier (as if they hadn’t already). He wanted to express his religion as a teacher, and feels deprived in the secular world, probably feeling it necessary to “witness” to someone inappropriately rather than just get on with his job. However, when government and religion mix, both are corrupted even more surely and quickly than they are alone, as we can see everywhere in the Untied States of Amnesia. And too often, the most publicly religious are the worst sociopaths.

The First amendment to the US Constitution limits government regard for religion and ensures freedom of faith, speech and press. And freedom of religion also means freedom from religion. While healthful spirituality may be necessary to be fully human, organized religion depends on blind obedience to authority, which instantly puts the believer at odds with any inconvenient truths that may come along. Thus today’s horrible gov’t policies; thus the “war on terror” drumming up fear on the front pages calling attention away from how the banks and corporations rob us and ravage the country (anyone remember the banksters’ heist of 2008?), while our treasures (including young people) are wasted on endless conflict caused by religious fundamentalism and profiteering greed.

The arrogant proclamation of THE ONE religion has enabled the wholesale plunder and desolation of other cultures by the so-called Christian nations whose actions were regarded as necessary and justified (in the Name of God). Beginning government sessions with prayers just further enables the crippling patriarchal poison that still ravages the world.

Tim Brittain, Chula Vista