QueerGirl breathes new life into the LGBTQ scene

× Expand Photo courtesy of QueerGirl QueerGirl's launch party at Uptown Tavern

"Since I’ve been 21 years old, I’ve been going to Gossip [Grill] like three times a week,” says Genevieve Greschler. “Most queer women have the same kind of story.”

Gossip Grill is ostensibly the only lesbian bar in San Diego. And since San Francisco’s Lexington Club closed in 2015, there seems to be fewer and fewer women-only nightlife options all over the state. That’s a stark contrast to the number of male-dominated gay clubs in California, or even Hillcrest alone.

This limited selection is the reason Greschler and her co-founder Debbie Masliah created QueerGirl, a pop-up party that’s handcrafted to suit a new generation of women. Held at various venues, the parties are a new option for queer women, who Greschler says are often overlooked in nightlife. QueerGirl focuses on that younger generation in several ways, including a shift in music toward house and open-format DJs.

“That’s something that is really important to us,” she says. “We want people to come away from our events saying ‘the music was so awesome, I danced so much.’”

Aside from the DJs, QueerGirl events revolve around LGBTQ social media influencers, who attend and host the parties.

“They’re kind of these individuals that a lot of queer females look up to, and they’re positive people within our community. People can actually interact with someone that they follow on Instagram that is a staple in the community,” says Greschler.

These influencers mingle with everyone but are also in charge of beer pong tournaments, games like pin the dildo on the donkey, or—in this month’s case—a twerk-off. The events also feature go-go dancers and other nightlife aspects, even though the events are held on Sundays per the community’s request.

“We’ve just kind of realized our clientele really likes to party on Sundays during the day, and to have a Sunday funday kind of feel. Knowing your target market and knowing when they’re going to come out is really important.”

The success of the events is noticeable in that QueerGirl events often reach capacity and the fact that organizers have convinced Hillcrest club Rich’s to open up during the day even though the club is traditionally a night venue. On Sunday, Oct. 15, QueerGirl will be at Rich’s (1051 University Ave.) from 3 to 9 p.m. with Whitney Mixter hosting and Von Kiss DJing a three-hour set. In the next few months, Greschler and Masliah plan to push QueerGirl into the nightlife scene as well.

“Any woman out there in the heteronormative community or the LGBT community can attest that sometimes when we are out in nightlife or day parties, we don’t necessarily feel respected or safe,” Greschler says. “A really respectful place where everyone can feel like they can be themselves and not worry about anything—that’s my goal.”