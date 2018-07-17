A guide to Comic-Con after-parties

× Expand Photo by Christian Villareal Heroes vs. Villains

As Comic-Con’s popularity continues to soar, scoring a badge is like winning a golden ticket to the Wonka Factory. But even if attending the actual Con isn’t in the cards, there are plenty of after-parties for readers to get their geek on. Naturally, the Gaslamp Quarter is the obvious choice for thematic drink specials and club crawls at the ready, but the good stuff, as in any decent video game, requires a bit of a quest.

Take to Mission Hills’ Blonde Bar (1808 W Washington St.) for Chocolate, a Black Panther/Wakanda-themed event on Comic-Con’s opening night, Thursday, July 19. The night’s headliner is Montreal-based Akpossoul, a DJ who spins soulful Afro house. He’ll be supported by locals Oscar P, Eric Medina and more. There will also be visuals and live art by Mike Mireles and Cale mc, respectively, plus tribal face painting by local henna artist Eli Sarai.

Hillcrest will also bring it on Thursday with It Came From The Void at Rich’s (1051 University Ave.). Techniche resident DJs will spin techno throughout the night, and come equipped in cosplay since there will also be a costume contest with prizes. Dressing up or carrying a Comic-Con badge also doubles as a free entry ticket before 11 p.m.

Over in Middletown on Friday, July 20, The Kava Lounge (2812 Kettner Blvd.) will be taken over by The Great Escape II. This event brings together DJs from various house music families, such as Andy Gomez and Ryan Bauer from Dance Klassique, Pro-K from Chocolate and John Pabulum from Mind Fruit, for a night of fewer BPMs. Aside from the beats, there will be organic cocktails, food and, of course, cosplay.

Comic-Con weekend rounds out on Sunday, July 22 with H2O: Heroes vs. Villains, a feat curated by Flatline Presents, Staybad, The Deep End, Post Script and more favorite local crews. Christian Martin and Nick Monaco, both of Claude VonStroke’s infamous Dirtybird Records, will be on hand, and there will also be live art and vendors, including Camilo Rojas Art, Elena Marie Tenaglia and more. Attendees are encouraged to tap into childhood nostalgia and conjure costumes of their most beloved super villain or hero.

Who knows how long the city can entertain Comic-Con, so let’s let the freak flags fly while we still can.