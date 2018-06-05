Aero Club to leave, while Red Fox Room finds new home

× Expand Photo by Bill Lutzius / Flickr Aero Club

Yet another historic bar is being forced to close or relocate due to San Diego’s rising property rates. This time, it’s the India Street whiskey joint, The Aero Club (3365 India St.). Recently, owner Bill Lutzius learned that his lease, which ends May 2019, would not be renewed. Instead the building that houses the Middletown bar is up for sale. At a price point of $1.8 million, it’s been listed as a “good candidate to demolish and rebuild to suit.”

“I feel really, really bad about it because the bar has been there 75 years or something, and I’ve had it for 15 years and I don’t want to be the one who kills it,” says Lutzius. “I’m very disappointed and kind of heartbroken about it. The bar has great history, and it’s a great bar.”

The Aero Club, recognizable by its airplane-shaped placard and crimson storefront, opened in 1947. The den-like bar is dark, narrow and slightly dingy, with black leather booths, walls coated in memorabilia and ceilings dripping in neon. It has also built a reputation for a knowledgeable staff who are happy to tell customers about the 1,200 whiskey options.

As it happens, Lutzius also just opened Chinatown Bar and Grill in City Heights. He says he has the resources to buy the building and that a new owner could renew his lease, but ultimately moving The Aero Club is the most logical decision. He cites several reasons: The city is looking to replace storefront parking with either bike or traffic lanes, and he would prefer a highly walkable, neighborhood destination. The building itself has also seen better days.

“We’ve been working in a 75-year-old bar,” he says. “It’s an old ship. The plan is to take every nail out of that place and put it in the new place so that it looks like the old place but more functional.”

Although Lutzius doesn’t yet know where he’ll move The Aero Club, the Red Fox Room and Steakhouse (2223 El Cajon Blvd.) in North Park has locked in a new home since finding out its lease would also be discontinued. It will reopen almost directly across the street at 2200 El Cajon Blvd., at the corner of Mississippi Street, says owner Jim Demos. There’s currently a yellow house occupying the space.

“We’re trying to keep the same vibe and our customers happy,” he says. “I still don’t want to believe it until I see a shovel in the ground.”

Lutzius hopes to find a new location just as quickly, adding that “these [bars] are anchors of the community.”