Are mocktails really a thing?

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Jacob Fisher, Bar Manager at The Bar at Moniker General

“As a bartender, I had always thought the nonalcoholic [cocktail] thing was lame,” says Leigh Lacap, who has worked at Sycamore Den, Ironside and Coin-Op. His opinion shifted last year, however, when he became bar manager at Campfire (2725 State St.) where both the general manager and chef de cuisine refrain from drinking alcohol.

“Hearing their stories and what they decided to change about their lives was really, really heavy,” he says. “I realized that just because I’m a bartender doesn’t mean that I shouldn’t try to include everybody.”

As a result, Lacap debuted a “mocktail” menu at Campfire, and he isn’t alone in this move away from alcohol. Polite Provisions has always offered virgin cocktails on its menu. The Lion’s Share has a few as well, and Jesse Ross of Sycamore Den says their menu may be next. In November, Thrillist went so far as to dub 2018 the year of virgin craft cocktails. Lacap believes the trend originates from an overall prioritization of health within the industry.

“At all the seminars, events and the industry happenings that go on in the country, there’s been a lot more attention to well-being,” he says of the past few years. “There’s a lot of bartender yoga and working out. Even some of the meetings in San Diego are followed by some sort of physical activity.”

There’s also an increase in consumer demand for virgin cocktails.

“It’s kind of a social thing to have a drink in your hand,” says Jacob Fisher, bar manager at The Bar at Moniker General (2860 Sims Road), which also recently revealed a mocktail menu. “We have a drink that’s going to look just like a cocktail, and your friends are never going to know that it’s not if you don’t want them to.”

He enjoys offering drinks with syrups and ingredients made in-house, instead of suggesting a soda water with lime or a coke. Both Fisher and Lacap are finding the mocktails popular among women who are pregnant, as well as with people who are sober or don’t want one more drink.

“There’s still the idea of sober shaming where you make fun of somebody for not drinking. That really shouldn’t be our attitude toward sobriety or not wanting to have alcohol at the moment,” says Lacap. “If having a nonalcoholic section of the menu can help provide somebody a little more safety to say ‘I’m good’... that’s a huge win for us.”

While mocktails might do well in craft cocktail bars, Fisher doesn’t predict virgin drinks to catch on in clubs.

“I don’t think everyone is going to jump on board, but for anyone who is trying to reach more than one audience, it’s a no brainer.”