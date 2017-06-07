Artists sound off on Sofar Sounds

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sofar Sounds Sofar Sounds

Sofar Sounds is huge. The self-described “global movement” arranges concerts in living rooms, recording studios and other unconventional venues where small audiences, ranging from 50 to 100, sit on the floor and refrain from talking during the performance. When attendees RSVP, only the neighborhood is disclosed and the lineup isn’t known until the show begins.

Sofar Sounds is international, and three years ago, the San Diego branch began. Local musician Rutger Rosenborg played at the first San Diego show, where he was offered $50 or a video of the live performance as compensation.

When Nathan Walker, owner of Portland public relations firm Riot Act Media, posted last month on Facebook that a band he represents was offered this protocol, his comments section exploded with cries of foul play.

“You just have to go into it knowing that you aren’t going to get compensated very much,” Rosenborg says. “It is sort of like a barter thing where it’s like you’re getting a free video, and they’re getting a free performance.”

At first, attendees donated however much they wanted. But as of June 1, Sofar Sounds altered their ticketing so that concertgoers pay a $15 flat fee, and artists can choose $100 or the video.

“[Compensation] is an ongoing conversation for us because we recognize that previously, given the changes we made and in terms of ticketing, we could be better honestly in terms of how we pay artists” says Sofar Sounds Artist Community Manager Ed Burgon.

“$100 is really a fart in a hurricane,” says Rosenborg. “The things that make Sofar cool are are experience, the intimacy, the networking and the semi-DIY feel. Instituting a ticket price kind of strips it of its novelty and its underground vibe, in my opinion. It kind of takes away the democracy of it—which is not to say that artists shouldn’t be compensated.”

When it comes to the critics on Facebook denouncing Sofar Sounds’ ticket sale distribution, Michelle Smith, Lead Ambassador of Sofar Sounds San Diego, says that compensation can be tricky because critics don’t factor in other expenses. Things such as event insurance, sales tax or the 10 percent of ticket sales that goes to Sofar’s global staff. There’s also marketing, videography and photography costs.

Rosenborg, however, sill sees this system as something that could be improved.

“It seems rather petty to try to squeeze every penny from a network of people who are trying to bring a really cool experience to as many people as possible,” Rosenborg says. “Could it be improved? Of course, but probably not in the way that it looks like they’re going about it.”