× Expand Photo by Street General Booty Bassment

"It’s a dive bar, the dance floor is super dark, the sound system isn’t great, the lighting isn’t great, but that’s not the point,” says Dimitri Dickinson of Booty Bassment, a hip-hop-heavy night at The Whistle Stop, which he co-founded.

The point, he says, is the music. This year, Booty Bassment turns 15, becoming one of San Diego’s longest-running themed nights, if not the longest-running. But back in 2002, it started as somewhat of a joke when Dickinson and co-founder Rob Moran threw a private, “booty themed” birthday party at The Whistle Stop. After The Whistle Stop asked them to host Booty Bassment publicly, Dickinson and Moran began spinning independent, Miami bass tracks once a month. Over time, the night evolved into a consistently packed, sweaty dance hall held on every second, fourth and sometimes fifth Saturday of the month. The night stands out in otherwise mellow South Park. Locals and Whistle Stop regulars often complain about the young partiers wrapping around the block, waiting to get into what they see as a drunken shit-show.

“We constantly have a new crop of 21-year-old people that find out about it,” says Dickinson. “Then the older people start to think, ‘Oh, it’s too young for me.’”

Dickinson does admit that sometimes he doesn’t recognize a single face in the bar.

“The Whistle Stop at first was mainly just people who lived in the area, and over time, I’ve seen a lot more of an LGBT crowd, a lot more Black kids, a lot more everything, and I really love that about it. It’s super diverse. Yeah, you’ll have some PB crowd, but it doesn’t ever feel like a downtown club to me.”

He attributes Booty Bassment’s enduring success to their DJ selections, which meld both underground and throwback tracks.

“If they feel like they’re in safe hands with you, they’ll endure a song or two that they don’t know because generally the crowd wants to know the lyrics to every song that you play, but I don’t do that.”

In terms of size, Booty Bassment has outgrown the Whistle Stop, but Dickinson says they wouldn’t abandon their home venue. However, the night has expanded into other cities, including Portland, San Francisco and, most recently, Costa Mesa. On May 13 in San Diego, they’re kicking off their day party summer series at El Camino with their ‘90s counterpart, Hickies and Dry Humps. Dickinson is also spinning a one-off “Booty Edition” of SPACE’s SEE ART night on May 24.

“It has totally changed my life. I’d probably still be driving a limo or something if it wasn’t for Booty Bassment,” says Dickinson, but adds that he’s also looking ahead. “Do I want to be the 50-year-old DJ playing Lil Jon for 21-year-old girls?”