Brokenbeat makes a comeback at SPACE

“[BrokenBeat] was kind of like the outcast, nerdy kid in the corner in school that somehow became cool over time,” says Walker Holland of the EDM night he co-founded in 2002.

BrokenBeat focused on glitch, intelligent dance music and other experimental subgenres of the early aughts that didn’t draw big crowds—that is until dubstep’s popularity exploded around 2006. BrokenBeat became San Diego’s longest-lasting monthly EDM night, running for 10 years. But the night was discontinued in 2012 when its home base, Kadan in Normal Heights, closed down.

“When something that amazing happens and then the chapter closes, you kind of look back and say, ‘did that really happen?,’” Holland says.

After years spent building families, exploring other projects and searching for another suited venue, Holland says he and his team are starting BrokenBeat again. And it’s happening at SPACE Bar.

“It was just perfect because it’s dark, it’s got an upgraded sound system, a dedicated sound man and they had visuals. They had a projector there so we were really excited.”

Aside from the music, visuals were a main attraction of BrokenBeat. The resident VJ Miguel Vega, who goes by Mig-X, used the night as a platform to form his skillset.

“We would have visuals on the ceiling, on all the walls and multiple projectors going,” says Holland. “We had interactive visuals, cameras on the dance floor so people could see themselves dancing on the visuals, and just all sorts of experimental things that were kind of Miguel perfecting his craft, and everybody came along for the ride.”

Now, Mig-X gets booked at large festivals such as Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza and CRSSD, but he’s joining in on the return of BrokenBeat nights. It starts back up Thursday, March 29 at SPACE Bar (3519 El Cajon Blvd.) and will continue on the fourth Thursday of each month. This time, there will be music by locals Brandon Vazquez, Austin Speed and more.

“We’re going to always keep it diverse and a little bit weird, but at the same time be conscious of the dance floor and try out all the microgenres,” Holland says.

He says many of BrokenBeat’s former fan base are coming out of the woodwork for the reunion.

“I keep hearing, even years after BrokenBeat night ended, stories like ‘we met at BrokenBeat night,’” Holland says. “So to see all of these people being really excited, it’s pretty cool.”