Club Sabbat moves to The Merrow

× Expand Photo by Javi Nunez Club Sabbat

On Aug. 23, the San Diego Gay and Lesbian News published that the long-standing Hillcrest club NUMB3RS (3811 Park Blvd.) would permanently shutter its doors Saturday, Sept. 10.

The news was largely met with dismay from the community, which had supported NUMB3RS for more than 20 years. But there was also shock, especially on behalf of those who ran the venue’s popular goth night, Club Sabbat. NUMB3RS’ Owner Nicholas Moede had notified Club Sabbat creator Linda Estet and DJ/Promoter Robin Roth only days before the San Diego Gay and Lesbian News’ announcement.

“This all happened pretty quick,” says Roth. “We found out NUMB3RS was closing, and we’re thankful that we have a venue and that we can continue Sabbat.”

After Roth and Estet scrambled to find another venue, they were relieved that The Merrow (1271 University Ave.) took them in. Club Sabbat will have its first night at The Merrow on Saturday, Sept. 23 and then it will be held on the second Saturday of every month starting in October. Previously, Sabbat took place on the second, fourth and fifth Saturday of each month at NUMB3RS.

“The Merrow is something to keep the club alive and going,” says Estet. “It’s not a nightclub that should die... The Merrow, has opened its doors graciously to us, and we’ll go in there and make the best of it.”

It surely isn’t the first time she’s moved the event since its debut in 1988. The Merrow will be Club Sabbat’s fifth home, following residency at Shooters, The Flame, Rich’s and NUMB3RS. Continuing Club Sabbat at a Hillcrest venue was a natural choice, whereas the downtown scene wouldn’t fit the crowd, she says.

“I don’t think they’d come,” Estet says. “It’s too expensive, the parking and the clubs aren’t really set up for gothic industrial… There are some wild outfits that come into Sabbat. It just wouldn’t work downtown.”

At The Merrow, there will still be an emphasis on fashion, as well as dancers and, of course, the music. The venue’s stage makes it possible to bring in bands for a change. Otherwise, the venues’ floor plans will be the most noticeable difference. The Merrow is a singular room, whereas NUMB3RS had two separate rooms.

“There are two different styles going on. One room, you have newer music, newer industrial music, newer goth music,” says Club Sabbat DJ Vaughn Avakian. “What I always play is just the classic music. I’m in there with the ‘80s versions like Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cure, Depeche Mode.”

The ability to hop between rooms and styles will be lost, but Avakian is confident that the crowd will follow the music wherever Estet and Roth take it.

“They’re not there to be seen,” says Avakian. “They’re not there because it’s cool or trendy. They actually love the music, and I think that’s unlike any other scene.”