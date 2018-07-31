Love Affair is all about the love

× Expand Image courtesy of Dylan Wilde Dylan Wilde and Alexia Arani

"Hillcrest has always been great for the gay and lesbian community,” says Dylan Wilde. “But as a queer person myself—who is also gender fluid and doesn’t always present just masculine or just femme—I and other people in my community who are trans feel that it’s a little uncomfortable to be in those spaces. People expect you to be one way or the other—you’re either gay or you’re lesbian or you’re straight.”

So, Wilde and her partner, Alexia Arani, began Love Affair, a new monthly night at Whistle Stop catered toward transgender and gender fluid people, as well as the rest of the queer community. The night has no cover and features house, techno, disco and other genres that honor the queer- and POC-bred roots of electronic music. Arani and Wilde consider Love Affair an alternative to the often pricey, mainstream atmosphere of many local gay bars.

“In San Diego as a whole, there’s not really anyone doing specifically queer nights,” says Wilde. “And what I mean by that is not only queer in your sexual orientation, but queer in the sense of your politics.”

She explains that the term “queer” itself is shifting from being simply an umbrella term for the LGBTQ+ community to being used to represent a subset of people focused on political activism.

“It’s people who show up to protests and people who are ready to stand up for the people in their community; to fundraise to get people top surgery, and to fundraise for bail to get people out of jail for protests they were involved in,” Wilde says.

That said, Love Affair doubles as a fundraiser. The first event, which took place the Thursday before Pride, collected money for someone within the queer community in need of surgery for multiple sclerosis. The second iteration taking place at Whistle Stop (2236 Fern St.) on Thursday, Aug. 9, will fundraise for someone transitioning and in need of a top surgery.

Wilde says that she’s moved to be able to create a place where people can help one another financially and emotionally.

“People were really blown away by how special that space was to them and kind of how comfortable they felt,” she says of the first Love Affair. “That’s really what it’s about for Alexia and I... We just want to remind everybody that San Diego is a great place. Let’s make it even better and go forward in really queering nightlife in San Diego and making it safer for people.”