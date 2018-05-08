When it comes to day parties, there are some cool options

× Expand Photo by John Audley House2Ourselves

Considering San Diego has more than 250 days of (at least partly) sunny weather per year, it’s eye-roll-worthy that day parties are largely reserved for the summer season. But mid-May breaks the hibernation cycle. For those interested in body shots and crowded pools, please move along to the Hard Rock Hotel’s SUNBURN Pool Party. For those actually looking for good music, particularly in the house and techno variety, here are some upcoming parties being resurrected for the summer.

First up is the return of House2Ourselves’ monthly rooftop parties on Sunday, May 13 at Spin Nightclub (2028 Hancock St.). To headline, House2Ourselves booked Doorly, who’s released tracks under Claude VonStroke’s renowned Dirtybird record label, which means bass-heavy house music. House2Ourselves’ parties, and the Spin rooftop in general, has become known for eccentric decorations and sequined attire, so expect freak flags to be flying.

The following weekend offers two choices. On Saturday, May 19, Spin Nightclub will also be hosting the comeback of Sundown, another rooftop get-down synchronized with the sunset. This sequence of Sundown lends itself to a moodier lineup. There will be performances by Ricoshëi, an electronic duo who often brings in guitars, keyboards and other live instruments to complement their vocals. There’s also SAAND, whose melancholic beats are reminiscent of DJ legend Lee Burridge.

Simultaneously on Saturday, May 19, local collectives Reptile Society and Muted Noise are hosting their first-ever rendition of Fieldnotes. There will be performances from a handful of local minimalist DJs, including Halo Varga and Ra.Mod, who are known for a darker take on techno. This one takes place outside at Spanish Landing Park (4300 N. Harbor Drive), which is one of the few remaining public parks in town that allows open containers. There will also be a donation-based bar, which will raise money for Give Direct Inc., a non-profit helping families living in extreme poverty in East Africa.

Last but not least is Souleil’s Season 8 Opening Party on Sunday, May 27. The house music party-throwers start off their weekly series with San Francisco-based DJ and producer Miguel Migs, who’s primed to lend a funky, deep house set. This event will be taking place at the WorldBeat Cultural Center (2100 Park Blvd.).

Check online for specific prices and times, but the majority of these parties only go till 10 p.m., allowing for decompression before the Monday blues roll in.