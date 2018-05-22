De La Flow highlights hip-hop en español

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Perez, Roshnaye and Chester ​

"I’ve lived all over San Diego, La Mesa, Southeast, and I don’t know a lot of places where you can step in and be like, ‘I can speak Spanish here and it’ll be okay,’” says Karlo Roshnaye, who’s lived all over the county for the last 32 years.

For Roshnaye, this also meant an inability to find live Spanish hip-hop. There were venues that would book Spanish-speaking artists, but he hadn’t seen an event specifically dedicated to hip-hop en español in San Diego, he says. So, he started one: De La Flow. The night starts out with DJ Beto Perez mixing merengue, dance music and other genres in with Spanish hip-hop. Then the event moves on into a freestyle session with the hosts (Roshnaye and fellow emcee Chester), before diving into live performances. Throughout the night, there are roughly five-to-seven rappers who perform, including a headliner. And they come from all over, including San Diego, but also Tijuana, Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere. In between, the hosts pop back onstage to keep the night flowing.

“When I’m onstage I basically go back and forth between English and Spanish. But there does come a point in time where I tell everyone, ‘Hey, 9:30 is going to hit and I’m pushing that button and not going back… That’s the SAP (secondary audio programming) button at the bottom of your screen,’” Roshnaye jokes. “Everything you’re going to hear is Spanish from now on.”

He also points out people in the crowd who speak both languages and can answer questions, emphasizing that non-Spanish speakers should feel welcome to stay for the show.

“I really try to normalize it like, ‘We’re speaking another language in front of you, but we’re not saying things about you. We’re literally expressing ourselves.’ So that’s what’s very different, we try to really be okay with speaking Spanish but also be okay with going ‘Hey we’re speaking Spanish, but you guys can be here. It’s music.’”

The third installment of De La Flow, which first launched in November, happens May 30 at the Air Conditioned Lounge (4673 30th St.) as part of the club’s hip-hop-themed Wednesdays. Eventually, he hopes to start a similar night geared toward Farsi speakers. For now, he’s betting on the rise of Spanish hip-hop.

“With the city of San Diego being so close to Tijuana and having our languages and our cultures so mixed, I feel that [Spanish hip-hop] is a big movement to spotlight going into the next couple of decades.”