Cinco de Mayo is about history, not drunk history

While visiting Tijuana earlier this month, I overheard a San Diego local tell a Mexican citizen that she wanted to revisit Baja California during Cinco de Mayo, inquiring about how wild it gets on May 5. She excitedly spoke of itty-bitty bikinis and sombrero-wearing on Mexican Independence Day.

Let’s clarify this once and for all: Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo marks the Mexican army’s victory against France in 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War. It is not a major holiday in Mexico. I’ll admit that I didn’t always know this. But it’s difficult to believe that most local bars aren’t aware of these facts, instead prioritizing profitability over cultural accuracy.

There are club and pub-crawls planned in the Gaslamp and Pacific Beach, hosted at Tin Roof and Bub’s at the Beach, respectively. Neither venue is a Mexican joint. Mission Valley sports bar McGregor’s is hosting a Reggae de Mayo Mustache and Pinata Bash, which will have margarita and beer specials but also “irie vibrations.” The Facebook event photo features two Dia de los Muertos sugar skulls sporting Jamaican Rasta beanies from which dreadlocks hang. Barleymash is hosting Cinco de Derby, whose promotional content features a sugar skull, yet this time in a Kentucky Derby-style hat, and attendees are encouraged to wear sombreros and suits. Finally, Coin-Op in downtown is hosting Cinco de Drinko aka Tearajuana, at which moody music by Morrissey will be DJ’ed.

“I’m not against celebrating it, even though we don’t celebrate it in Mexico,” says Border X Brewing Co-founder Martin Favela. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate a culture. I think it just needs to be done in a little of a better and educated way.”

Leading by example, Border X is planning a celebration that serves as an educational platform. There will be beer paired with cuisine from the region of the battle, as well as a performance by The Sleepwalkers, a local band with Chicano roots. Favela recommends others follow suit in at least hiring performers or DJs with Mexican ties on Cinco De Mayo, such as the Hard Rock Hotel has planned for both its parties. Or, venues can bypass a themed holiday event altogether.

“Why not just still be open?” says Favela. “Obviously people are still going to be out and about.”

He later adds, “If you want to celebrate it go ahead, but it’s about understanding that education and celebration in general. Just be smart about it.”