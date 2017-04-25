El Chingon and American Junkie enter the Gaslamp

× Expand Photo by Rapid Eye El Chingon

At some Starbucks locations, baristas ran out of pink and sour blue powder, or ingredients as the company calls them, on the first day the Unicorn Frappuccino was sold. During its five-day stretch that ended April 23, the color-changing sugar bomb was hashtagged on Instagram more than 150,000 times and continued to trend on Twitter days after, even though Anthony Bourdain said the drink was “the perfect nexus of awfulness.”

The drink’s viral status is thanks to that social media presence, or its social currency, which is a brand’s ability to interact with customers.

“In today’s age, building social currency is probably the most important investment companies can make to create value for themselves,” according to brand strategy firm Vivaldi Partners.

So when another taco shop, El Chingon Badass Mexican (560 Fifth Ave.), opened in the Gaslamp Quarter, the marketing team took a swing at social currency to try to make it stand out. When the restaurant brought out a live donkey and a sombrero-wearing little person who poured shots from on top of the bar, selfies followed. From the eye socket-burning light beams to the blasting smoke machines, the opening was experience-driven and catered to social media.

“People are bottle service and VIP crazy,” says DJ Artistic, who spins at El Chingon. “It is a super huge culture and people are paying $500 to $2,000 for a table to have a presentation, to have the bottle come out, the sparklers, the confetti, have their song play and then have their friends Snapchat it, Instagram it, Facebook Live it, and that’s their experience.”

Kevin McLaughlin, founder of Gaslamp District Media, says “It’s definitely a different kind of beast for San Diego,” referring to the bar/restaurant/nightclub hybrid.

He traces back the bells-and-whistles approach to Scottsdale, Arizona and says the hybrid bar presence is growing in the Gaslamp now that American Junkie (628 Fifth Ave.) opened last weekend. While it’s a sports bar rather than a taqueria, American Junkie has also grounded itself throughout Scottsdale and Southern California by shapeshifting into the showmanship of a nightclub by dark.

“The more that these venues offer bottle service and an experience, the more client base they can actually reach out to,” says DJ Artistic. “It’s one of those things that puts the cherry on top of your particular social media persona.”

Or, the blue powder on top of a Unicorn Frap.