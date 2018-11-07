Fully Patched returns after hiatus

× Expand Photo by John Noble Fully Patched

"You think of electronic music in dance music terms these days, and I love doing that sort of stuff,” says John Noble. “But there’s this whole other world, and there aren’t a whole lot of places where you can find it alive.”

Five years ago, in October 2013, Noble began Fully Patched, a monthly series at Kava Lounge where this other world of non-beat-driven electronic music could come alive. Fully Patched grew for two years as an outlet for experimental musicians, unconventional instruments and niche genre tastes. But in November 2015, Fully Patched parted ways with the Kava Lounge as Noble took the brand to festivals and searched for a new venue he felt would be a better match.

“I always wanted to do it in a somewhat different way,” says Noble. “Kava Lounge is a great underground electronic club, but it’s more oriented toward house and techno and dark, beat-ridden stuff. It was more of a lighter world that I wanted to address. I had been looking all along for somewhere else where we could do ambient, experimental stuff.”

He finally found what he was looking for in The Backdrop (2611 Congress St.), an open-air venue and the former location of Java Joe’s. Fully Patched will start up again with Fully Patched: Intergalactic Radio, a special collaboration happening from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at The Backdrop.

“I’m encouraging everybody to show up with a synthesizer, the more analog and primitive, the better,” Noble says. “And we’re going to connect all of them, or as many as we can, all at the same time to make a big collaborative drone chord to communicate with the outer space beings if they are listening.”

Noble is expecting to connect 10 to 15 synthesizers at once to create a unique and palate-cleansing listening experience. Moving forward, Fully Patched will take place the second Friday of every month at The Backdrop with set lineups rather than collaborative efforts. Nonetheless, Noble says it will be contrary to many people’s preconceived notions of what electronic music is supposed to sound like.

“A lot of this kind of music can induce an altered state, meditative states, and some people put a supernatural spin on it, and I won’t tell them they’re wrong,” he says. “It’s not necessarily music you sit at attention and face forward to or feel like you should be dancing to, but it is something that is there and is an undercurrent to what else you’re doing and influences you in some way.