Future uncertain for Red Fox Room

× Expand Kevin Baird / Flickr The Red Fox Room

With its red, neon sign and rouge awning to match, The Red Fox Room Steakhouse and Piano Bar (2223 El Cajon Blvd.) is a local institution. The bar-restaurant combo unabashedly calls itself “an undeniable city icon” on its website. However, its historic run may be coming to an end.

“March 2019 is the last time we’re going to be here,” says Red Fox owner Jim Demos, referring to the date in which the restaurant’s lease is set to expire.

Demos says that the Lafayette Hotel and Red Fox Room property owner, Jay Wentz of JCG Development, won’t be renewing that lease. Wentz declined to comment, but by word of mouth and through social media, news of the potential closing has spread quickly.

“I hear [Wentz] is getting a lot of pushback,” says Demos. “People are calling and asking what’s going on.”

In the half century it’s been open, The Red Fox Room’s unique look has attracted a diverse clientele ranging from older regulars to young scenesters. The color-coordinated decor carries inside with red walls and booths, accented by carved-wood Tudor paneling and fireplace mantle that reach back to 1560 Surrey, England. Across the pond, the walls once made up a three-room inn before they were dismantled and shipped to Hollywood for starlet Marion Davies’ beachfront home and, later, private club.

They were reconstructed next to the Lafayette Hotel in North Park in 1966 when Demos’ father, John, first opened The Red Fox Room. Demos says it’s an all-around family establishment. His wife, Nancy, does the bookkeeping, their teenage kids bus tables during the holidays and many of their employees have worked there for 10 or even 20-plus years.

While Demos doesn’t know what will happen to the property, he says the Lafayette Hotel is undergoing construction in six months and The Red Fox Room could change with it. A recently missed call from Wentz gave Demos a tinge of hope for the future.

“[Wentz] might want to get us out before then, buy out their lease, or maybe he’s rethinking it and is calling to say he wants us to stay.”

Demos isn’t holding his breath though.

“If we leave, it’s not because we want to,” he says.

In the case that Wentz doesn’t have a change of heart, the Demos family hopes to reopen The Red Fox Room within the area. The family business has gathered a loyal crowd that they don’t want to abandon.

“We are very cosmopolitan,” he says. “On a Friday and Saturday night, there’s every different kind of person and lifestyle is in here, and that makes us who we are.”