Gimme Shelter in North County

Photo courtesy of Gabe Vega Lonely Boy at Shelter

About five years ago, the nightlife scene in North County underwent a notable renaissance. Local DJ and promoter Gabe Vega was an influential player, throwing parties at The Saloon in Encinitas. He also reflects on weeknight parties being thrown up and down the North County coast at places such as Zenbu, 1st Street Bar and Yogi’s.

Yogi’s is now closed and elsewhere, DJs are mostly reserved for weekends.

“It started dying out because everyone was kind of doing DJs,” says Vega. “When we first started it, it was just us. People started throwing tons of parties, and there were DJs everywhere pretty much throughout the week.”

Vega says Alive, his Thursday party at Shelter (540 S. Coast Hwy. 101), is the only branded and promoted house music event left on weekdays, and it caters to the local house community that grew out of the 2012 revival. Specifically, he credits a night at Yogi’s called Jungle for inspiring a new crop of local DJs. Jungle was hosted by the now successfully touring Desert Hearts crew, of which several members are from North County.

“A lot of the kids back then were looking up to these guys, and they finally kind of learned how to DJ and do their own thing,” Vega says. “They’ve grown up to be probably 23 or 22, and they’re all DJing. They’re a big part of the house scene in San Diego and quite a bit of the guys are in North County.”

Vega says he’s crafted Alive to be a spot where these aspiring DJs can book their first gigs. But it gained the attention of San Diegans after Vega’s former Alive partner Derek Coulter suggested filling in some nights with big-name, international headliners. Since then, Lonely Boy, Tara Brooks and Dennis Cruz have graced the Thursday night slot. This Thursday, Sept. 28 the Spanish-born, L.A.-based DJ TÂCHES is up, further piquing the interest of house music lovers in San Diego.

“When we do bigger acts, people get more curious about the night, but it is a long drive,” Vega says. “So if they’re going to make that drive, they’re going to make it when it’s a bigger name.”

But he says making the drive is worthwhile for those looking for a more personal setting. The DJs will hang out in the booths and chat with the people who came to see them. Sometimes, they even walk to Filiberto’s with them for food.

“At the end of the night at Shelter, they’re right there,” says Vega. “They get off the little stage that we have, and everyone is hanging out and talking to figure out if there’s somewhere to go play more music.”