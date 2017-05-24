Hotel Palomar and Coin-Op further barcade frenzy

"If you grew up in San Diego and went to Roberto’s back in the day, there would be an arcade game in there and gumball machines. You’d often find Donkey Kong in a taco shop,” says Casey Jones, the general manager of Kimpton Hotel Palomar (1047 Fifth Ave.).

This was an inspirational note for the hotel’s new Mexican-inspired Arriba Room, a banquet/lounge space with a taco window, several head-to-head Pac-Man tables, a foosball table and shuffleboard. The Arriba Room is yet another example of the explosive trend of barcades, or bar-arcade combination, San Diego has seen over the past few years.

“In the ’80s, for those of us who are old enough to know it, those games were also in the bar,” Jones says. “You could play Asteroids or Galaga or Pac-Man, so it’s just that whole retro loop that comes back around.”

But, it also crosses generational lines in the way that it appeals to tech-centric ’90s babies.

“Kids today and all the video games they play on their phones and all the virtual reality systems that they have, well this is where it started,” he says, adding that the success of barcades is also driven by gamers’ coming of age. “We’re three, almost four, generations removed from the ’80s, so it’s new to people again.”

While San Diego’s original barcade, Coin-Op, headed north to San Francisco and Sacramento recently, it’s returning to launch in the Gaslamp Quarter at the corner of 6th and F Streets. This location makes for its fourth installment, and at double the size of the North Park space, Coin-Op reinforces that what’s old is new again.“The decades are recycling faster than they ever have,” says Coin-Op Corporate Executive Chef Mark Bolton. “I know when I was younger, there was the look back to the ’60s or ’70s, but nowadays decades are barely even over before someone is sort of getting back into it.”

At the downtown location, which is set to open in August, Coin-Op will house a game that heads all the way back to 1908—skee-ball. This is a first for Coin-Op, as is the addition of Dance Dance Revolution, which was first released 90 years after skee-ball.

Bolton says, “Instead of everyone staring down at their phones, it’s a different kind of screen to look at and a different way of getting to know people rather than your regular bar.”