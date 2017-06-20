Lady Killas toasts a year of happy hours

× Expand Photo by Kurt Olsen / Our Camera Your story Wall moderates panel at Lady Killas

"It’s hard to find time for happy hour with your friend,” says Courtney Wall, who created Lady Killas, a monthly happy hour that brings together 75 to 100 entrepreneurial women in their 20s and 30s.

“We will go out to a bar and kind of have a chilled-out networking,” Wall continues. “We say bad words, we learn and we get inspired to kind of grow our community together.”

On the last Thursday of every month, there’s an hour of networking, followed by a discussion with two female speakers with complementary professions. The group has held events at places as varied as Park & Rec and Pigment. Wall says she doesn’t let speakers off easy and often grills the panelists with questions.

“Social media rules everything, and everyone is a little bit happier or prettier on social media than they are in real life,” Wall says. “It’s this whole thing like you have to be cool, and you can’t just be real with your friends, so we get really real.”

On June 29, the female duo behind design company San Diego Letters will take the hot seat at FruitCraft Fermentery and Distillery (1477 University Ave.) to discuss turning a side gig into a main hustle. And then, it’s back to drinking.

“When there is alcohol people tend to let their guards down more, and [a bar] is where you would meet me on a Thursday night anyways.”

Often, Wall wakes up to progress, rather than a hangover.

“The day after I’ll see some [social media] accounts pop up or something. They got so inspired from our speakers, the community and vibes, and they are just like, ‘Fuck it, I’m going to start something.’”

To coincide with its one-year anniversary this month, Lady Killas is launching something new too—a clothing and accessory line. Walls says the line’s components are representative of the group.

“It’s sometimes snarky, it’s definitely feminist, it’s a go-get-them attitude.”

The group is also throwing a launch party for the clothing line on July 28 at Moniker Warehouse, which will include food vendors, DJs, female bartenders and, of course, the merchandise.

“We have one shirt that says ‘Queens get the money’ another one that says ‘Another day, another slay.’ So we are tapping into that darker and edgier, but still fun, girl group.”

Not to say that men aren’t invited.

“We are talking about this problem of sexism, and I think all the ladies understand that pretty well,” Wall says. “So invite the boys, give them our perspectives and let them help.”