Leading the way

"When customers call for a manager, the last thing they expect to see is to see me,” says Megan Engler, the 23-year-old general manager at El Camino in Little Italy. “People in general... they just initially give a white dude a little more credibility when they walk up to a table or a situation.”

Engler does represent a shift in San Diego’s nightlife industry, which is increasingly becoming more inclusive of women in leadership roles.

“I’ve seen a lot of VIP host manager girls killing it, and l’ve seen a lot of other females growing as managers and general managers,” Engler says. “It’s moving in a new direction, but it’s slow.”

She’s been managing for the past three years at partner venues Bang Bang (526 Market St.) and El Camino (2400 India St.), and says that when she first started, there wasn’t another woman in a leadership position to look to as a role model. She hopes it opens the door for more women to follow in her footsteps.

“I think having somebody like myself come in and show that I can do it, and that I should be taken seriously means that they can expect the next girl to be able to come in and do the same thing.”

Bang Bang’s new manager is a woman who had previously been working bottle service for five years, but, as Engler put it, “she’s flipping the switch and putting a blazer on.”

“Seeing more women in these roles brings attention to other females that it’s something that’s an option,” Engler says. “So supporting each other and recognizing we don’t have to be bottle service or cocktail waitresses and that there are other alternatives in the industry than what has been previously presented is something that is super helpful already.”

At both Bang Bang and El Camino, Engler has worked to include more progressive, female-focused events into the schedule, including hosting a mixer for local entrepreneurial groups. For this upcoming Saturday, Aug. 18, at El Camino, she’s collaborated with Lady Killas to host Cali-Fornication, a party that commemorates the day birth control pills entered the U.S. market in 1960 (see this week’s Short List for more info). She says there’s more events like this to come.

“I’m really excited to see where we’re going and working with other big boss ladies,” Engler says. “That’s something I’m looking forward to.”