Local collective explores electronic music’s historical origins

Photo by Christian Villareal Vincent Intrieri

"From [the] Stonewall [Riots] to the Black discos on the South Side of Chicago, to the gay liberation movement… without those movements, without those people, none of this would exist,” says Vincent Intrieri, referring to the now widespread acceptance of dance music.

Intrieri started his own local underground electronic music collective, Rhythm Nation, about a year ago in hopes of honoring the genre’s historical origins with younger generations.

“In the world of dance music, specifically Latinos, African-Americans and homosexuals have played a huge role in the dance music community,” Intrieri says.

Rhythm Nation’s agenda seems especially important given the fact that as electronic music has become more popular, the mainstream faces of the genre have become increasingly less diverse. In 2014, a Nielsen study showed that the majority of the fanbase was white men. Intrieri says he’s trying to book more minority DJs for Rhythm Nation. So far, the events, which have taken place at Mission Hills bar Blonde, have featured names such as Santiago Salazar, a Latino techno DJ, and Ricardo Miranda, a Chicago house music DJ.

These music nights aren’t the only way Intrieri is trying to further the conversation on the music’s roots. He’s also teamed up with local DJ Chris Manik (aka Manik) to orchestrate a series of panel discussions called DANCE, which stands for Discussions About Nightlife Culture and Environment. The first discussion was held last month at M-Theory Music. At the panel, Miranda and Salazar spoke on the history of their respective genres, as well as topics such as whether the internet keeps DJs from introducing new tracks anymore and how San Diego’s scene differs from other cities.

“Even a small spotlight like DANCE can provide underground artists an open discussion and maybe even debate,” says Manik. “Any sort of feedback for voicing one’s own two cents at the end of the day can only be positive.”

Next up on April 7, Intrieri has booked Atlanta-based DJ Kai Alcé to play the Rhythm Nation night. Then on April 13, in collaboration with local collective Bouquet, Rhythm Nation has booked female DJs Masha and Alison Swing to discuss succeeding in a male dominated music scene before playing sets at a location to be determined.

Considering the current political climate, Intrieri says diversity on the decks is something to strive for.

“Dance music is something where people are coming from different perspectives in life whether it be their race, sexual orientation, their religion,” he says. “It allows us all to come together under a common bond even if it is just for a few hours.”