Michi makes noise behind the decks and behind the scenes

The past year has been a big one for Michelle Schonberg, otherwise known as Michi. The UC San Diego graduate entered college with plans to be a doctor, but took a chance on music technology. One month after graduation, the laptop she used for writing music and DJ performances was stolen.

While it sucked at the time, she says the theft did lead to a chain reaction of opportunities that saw her doing the audio engineering for live shows at clubs like Blonde Bar. These gigs ultimately led to her being handpicked for sound control at multiple festivals. One of those festivals was the weeklong Global Eclipse Gathering in Oregon where she stepped in at the last minute to take charge of the two main stages.

“I was able to go in there when they needed me and do what I had to do to make the show go on… It was a really humbling experience and it was a lot of work, but it was amazing,” Schonberg recalls.

Michi considers the Global Eclipse Gathering to be a turning point in her career, yet much of her focus remains on DJing and songwriting. She plans to take advantage of the festival off-season to return to producing house and techno. Within the next few months, she will be wrapping up two EPs—one that is darker and another that is more melodic. With those releases, she hopes to capitalize on some of the contacts she made this summer.

“[The releases] are on my short term goal list, and I’m very excited for it to happen.”

Michi has also teamed up with Zain Effendi, a film score composer who worked alongside Hans Zimmer for The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

“He’s taken me under his wing, but since I am very knowledgeable with what I do, we work really well together and are embarking on a bunch of music projects together,” Schonberg says.

While she can’t yet reveal those projects, she’s staying busy by continuing her residency with Alpha Hyper, a local collective whose events showcase underground techno talent. While she isn’t booked that often, she is making a rare appearance at Spin Nightclub (2028 Hancock St.) on Friday, Dec. 15. She says each time she takes to the decks, she strives to be just as inspiring as some of the other female DJs she’s seen over the years.

“When you meet another female DJ, there is an instant connection,” Schonberg says. “It’s really beautiful, the support that exists within that close-knit community.”