More than CRSSD

"The Friday before CRSSD Festival tends to be a night where safe spaces are most at risk of mainstream takeover,” says Marcel Reyes-Vermillion of Bouquet., a San Diego-based event company and label co-founded by Bailey Rogers and Jordan Marrone.

Reyes-Vermillion is referring to the two Fridays per year when CRSSD Festival sets up in San Diego, and a majority of the city’s nightlife venues are booked through the weekend with pre- and post-parties associated with the festival. But as CRSSD grows, so does the demand for alternatives.

“We’d like to offer an alternative space for those who would be overwhelmed by CRSSD and its crowd—to those who crave a closer connection to the music and to the artist,” says Reyes-Vermillion.

At the upcoming Bouquet. event, the special DJ guest will be Massimiliano Pagiliara, known for performing at underground clubs in Germany. Bouquet. takes places Friday, Sept. 28 at an arts venue that will revealed the day of the event.

Bouquet. will follow that with another event called FRI-yay!, which takes place at Quartyard (1301 Market St.) earlier in the night and also aims to provide a vibe unlike that of CRSSD.

“My vision for FRI-yay! is for it to be the best backyard birthday party from your childhood,” says Quartyard General Manager Justin Navalle.

At the FRI-yay! event, local spinster Dat Phat of Ego Trip/BassTribe will offer more of a throwback vibe without conforming to any particular genre. The event is also free, with the goal of making it accessible to everyone.

“With big festivals, everyone gets hyped up,” Navalle says. “It’s a good hype, but it’s a lot of stress, and it can be scenester-y. We want to alleviate the stress and accentuate the fun of just playing music without the labels. It’s not just hip-hop, it’s not just house, it’s just fun.”

Saturday, Sept. 29 brings Art of Sound Siesta 22nd Anniversary, which celebrates the Siesta music label’s enduring tenure. The night will include performances by Doc Martin, Bert Paluka and Cris Herrera, plus live visuals by Mark Johns.

“We’re celebrating how much our scene, the electronic music scene, has grown,” Herrera says. “We embrace everyone that comes for that, and we want to show them that there’s other things happening in the city.”

Siesta’s 22nd Anniversary is also taking place at an undisclosed location, which Herrera says is an essential component of the event’s feel.

“You’re going to hear great music all over town, but the vibe is really what separates it,” he says. “This is for mature dance enthusiasts who are going to behave and have done the drill before. They’re looking for this alternative. It’s the most underground thing happening in town, and the ones that find out about it, they have an amazing time.”