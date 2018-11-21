New owners for Aero Club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Cline Chad Cline and Jason “Rocky” Nichols

In June, CityBeat broke news that the beloved Aero Club (3365 India St.) was closing, after discovering the property was listed for sale on LoopNet and speaking with then-Aero Club owner Bill Lutzius. At the time, the future of the iconic airport-adjacent dive bar was ambiguous; now, Aero Club is staying, albeit in the hands of new owners.

“[Lutzius] threw out a number and we didn’t negotiate with him at all,” says Chad Cline, who bought Aero Club along with his cousin, Jason “Rocky” Nichols, in September. “Bill has put a lot of work into that spot. He’s done a lot of nice things to it. I wanted him to be able to leave things happy and pass the torch, not be pushed around.”

Since Cline and Nichols first heard Aero Club may be on the market, they were immediately interested. Cline says they consider Aero Club a “very high-level San Diego dive bar.” The pair is known around the city for buying out institutional dive bars such as this one, and their portfolio includes The Waterfront Bar & Grill in Little Italy, Club Marina and Harbor Town Pub in Point Loma, Banzai in the Midway, and more. Operating small-time watering holes is a passion that runs in the family, Cline says.

“Jason and I, we were both raised, to an extent, inside Waterfront,” says Cline, whose grandparents owned Waterfront. “Probably one of my earliest memories is being inside that bar, so I think there’s an emotional attachment to what [dive bars] are that not everybody has… Dive bars capture why people go out to bars in the first place. You go out and you have a great time and have a new conversation with someone else. They’re important for the community. They’re special things to have.”

When Cline and Nichols took on Club Marina, they made changes to the bar that were ill-received by some, as CityBeat writer Ian Ward pointed out in a recent cocktail column. However, Cline says they do not plan to alter Aero Club other than maintenance repairs. They’re also keeping longstanding staff members who were working there before the switch to keep the vibe as seamless as possible.

“We were so happy to be able to save and keep [Aero Club],” Cline says. “I don’t think we’ve ever been so excited about a project before… it will hopefully be around for generations.”