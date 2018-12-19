New Year’s Day parties offer nice alternative to night before

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lovelife Lovelife Boat Party

New Year’s Eve is the worst holiday for nightlife. It’s overpriced, overhyped, overdressed and underwhelming. With the exorbitant money drop and unfilled expectations, the appeal dwindles each year.

New Year’s Day, however, is a considerable upgrade. The day can still be spent with friends, doing the same thing (re: drinking) except in sweats and with smeared makeup. On New Year’s Day, nobody gives a shit and the world feels lawless, yet optimistic.

Wake up (potentially) hangover-free for Day 001 at The Lamplighter (817 W. Washington St.), a 6 a.m. daybreak party hosted by local crews Staybad, Flatline and Soul Work. There will be a proper DJ set by Jay Tripwire, an artist known for combining Detroit techno roots with rhythm. There will also be sets from local resident DJs H2H and Dubeats, Eric Medina and Andrew Wilkinson, and more. The party includes an outside area dedicated to relaxation. Day 001 runs from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a cover of $10 that includes light breakfast snacks.

The Gaslamp Quarter’s Fluxx (500 Fourth Ave., fluxxsd.com) will also be throwing a daybreak party, Dawn Of The New Year. Starting at 5 a.m., the club will open for those looking to continue on from the night before or to start anew with the year. This party will be centered on hip hop, pop and Latin genres, as is headlined by DJ Drama, a Philadelphia native who gained popularity by being the official DJ for the rapper T.I. He’ll receive deck support from San Francisco’s DJ Amen and San Diego’s DJ Dynamiq. Running until 10 a.m., Dawn of The New Year is free for industry and $10 for the general public.

Finally, there’s Lovelife’s New Year of Love Boat Party. Taking place on the Adventure Hornblower cruise ship, the New Year of Love Boat Party tours the San Diego Bay and features two open-air dance floors hosted by Music is 4 Lovers and The Deep End. Funktion-One sound, London’s Skream and Denver’s option4 will headline the party, with support from locals Chris Herrera, Jnav and more. This party goes from 3 to 7 p.m. and tickets range from $29 to $75.