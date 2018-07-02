Night prider

× Expand Courtesy of UNITE! Music Festival UNITE! Music Festival

Since the start of June, cities across the U.S. have been waving rainbow flags, hosting parades and dancing into the early morning hours to commemorate the freedom to love. And it’s finally San Diego’s turn. From Friday through Sunday, there will be plenty of late-night Pride parties for revelers of all stripes.

On Friday, July 13, local party throwers QueerGirl are hosting QueerGirl Pride Party at Park and Rec (4612 Park Blvd.) from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. The event says it’s geared toward queer women, but welcomes all of the LGBTQ community and its allies. There will be headlining beats by Alex D and Morgan Goodboy Hildebrand, plus go-go dancers, beer pong tournaments and more.

Naturally, Rich’s (1051 University Ave.) will be going off all weekend, starting on Friday, July 13 with Electro-Pop Pride taking over the main room, front room and outdoor stage. Saturday, July 14 carries on strong with Pride Massive, which includes a live performance by Estelle, multiple DJs and a silent disco running until 4 a.m. The celebration continues into Sunday with Souleil Pride in the afternoon, featuring Techniche DJs, Mr. V and more, followed by Stripper Circus, which will have a performance by Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In the spirit of Pride, Spin Nightclub (2028 Hancock St.) is hosting the three-day UNITE! Music Festival. The festival is split up into three main events: TRADE Noir on Friday, July 13, Overdrive on Saturday, July 14 and Masterbeat on Sunday, July 15. The three-story club will be overflowing with go-go dancers and illuminated by lasers, live visuals and an LED installation. Each event starts at 10 p.m. but goes until as late as 9 a.m. the next morning. UNITE! Is also donating a portion of the proceeds to the Sunburst Youth Housing Project for LGBTQ youth in San Diego.

Another option is DILF happening at The Rail (3796 5th Ave.) on Friday, July 13 with discounted drinks for shirts checked at the door. Those with an affinity for bears can also enjoy SubWOOFer at The Merrow (1271 University Ave.) on Friday, July 13 or Furrageous on Saturday, July 14 at the WorldBeat Cultural Center (2100 Park Blvd.).

Fourth of July weekend is up first, but go easy on the liver for these Pride parties. After all, this country needs to celebrate its diversity much more than its patriotism.