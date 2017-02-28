Lee K is techno savvy

× Expand courtesy of factory 93 Lee K

Googling Lee K doesn’t go far. She’s not on Spotify, and her bio tab is blank on the electronic music website Resident Advisor. A 150-word description on her Insomniac page is the longest narrative around, and it’s scant on details.

“It’s half on purpose, half not on purpose,” says the 26-year-old techno DJ, whose real last name is Krysinski.

She doesn’t categorize herself as an introvert but tends to dodge interviews and lets her SoundCloud page and DJ sets speak for her. True to techno’s origins, Krysinski selects tracks that echo and melt with relentless percussion. Her mixes are deep and spacey, like mood music for speeding down Highway 163 when night is almost morning.

“For me, techno has a lot of energy, and even though it doesn’t have lyrics, to me, it has a lot of soul. It’s dark and hits a certain place in me.”

Downtown San Diego is where she landed her first residency at Bang Bang in 2013, but Krysinski was raised in North County, bouncing around Encinitas, Carlsbad and Solana Beach. Developing an ear for synths and basslines, she says the point of no return came after listening to English electronic groups The Prodigy and Aphex Twin, which she discovered off a friend’s unlabeled, burned CD when she was 12. Krysinski started experimenting with turntables while up in Los Angeles for college, and even though many artists flock to the city for newfound opportunities, she opted to return to San Diego’s calmer scene.

“L.A. can be very distracting,” she says. “I feel like being in North County really lets me decompress when I’m home, and then I can go out on the road.”

For her next gig, she gets to stay local for San Diego’s CRSSD festival on March 4 and 5. Since her family is nearby they come out and support her, helping counteract the loneliness she didn’t expect to come with full-time DJing.

“You do the gig, and it’s a fun energy, but then you go back to the hotel by yourself. Airports and airplanes are by yourself, and then you come home and are spending hours alone in the studio.”

During those studio hours she’s curating originals for her first EP, which is expected to wrap up next month.

“I want to push it as far as I can push it,” Krysinski says. “It’s not like I want to be as big as so-and-so, but because I enjoy it so much and have invested so much of myself into it, I want to see how far I can take it.”

soundcloud.com/thisisleek