SRO Lounge to relocate

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey SRO Lounge

Bankers Hill, of all neighborhoods, is home to one of San Diego’s most legendary and beloved LGBTQ bars: SRO Lounge (1807 Fifth Ave.). SRO, which is short for Standing Room Only, has resided on the 5th Avenue hillside for 35 years. But as of July, SRO and the rest of the block’s properties, spanning from 1801 to 1871 Fifth Ave., have been sold.

“We’re not going to have much choice,” says SRO Owner Bryan Galvin. “It’s either move or close.”

The lot, which the San Diego County Recorder’s office gives an assessment value of $4 million, was purchased by Uptown Investments LLC. Galvin says the company plans to demolish the buildings, but he’s unaware of what’s to replace them. Uptown Investments LLC could not be reached for comment.

Galvin was told by the new owners that he could have anywhere from a few months to two years before needing to move out. He’s certain he will reopen the bar but is not sure where. Bankers Hill remains an option, but Galvin is also eyeing Mission Hills, Hillcrest and North Park.

Ideally, Galvin is seeking out a larger venue with a smoking patio. But the current lavish decor, consisting of red walls, SRO-etched mirrors and chandeliers, will be reimagined in the new location’s look. The stiff drinks and Girl’s Night Out, SRO’s transgender-friendly Saturday nights, will also remain. Although Galvin says the trans crowd is always welcome, these Saturdays are sometimes themed so people can enjoy dressing up.

Until then, Galvin says SRO is sitting tight. “I’ve got a very loyal customer base, and I want to keep them happy,” he says. “I’m going to be picky. I’ve got time.”

Other affected businesses on the block include art gallery Helmuth Projects, City Liquor House, The Balboa Bar & Grill and more. The Balboa’s Tom Logsdon says they aren’t making moves yet either.“It’s one of those things where word gets around and rumors fly,” Logsdon says. “Nobody, even the folks that own the building, don’t have any real definitive timeline.”

Logsdon says he’s focused on The Balboa’s new Chula Vista location, which is slotted to open in early 2018, but he wants to continue serving Downtown.

“Our Bankers Hill spot is very much rockin’ until the wheels fall off,” he says. “We’ll be here until they kick us out.”