Open Oscillator pushes buttons

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Jesse Karras, Jeffrey Trageser and Luis Murillo

"Everyone thinks that electronica comes from DJs, and that’s a pet peeve of mine because I know where it comes from. It comes from guys sitting with little gizmos programming beats,” says Jeffrey Trageser.

Trageser is the founder of Open Oscillator, a meetup of guys, gals and their gizmos that takes place at Whistle Stop every other month. People sign up to perform an eight-minute set of whatever they want. The only stipulation is: “Your instrument just needs an on/off switch with an electric current running through it,” as the group’s Facebook page says.

Performers bring drum machines, synthesizers, modulars and other button-pushing devices to craft techno, drum and bass, glitch hop, drone or even just noise on the spot. It’s a platform for education and experimentation from the perspective of both musicians and audiences.

“You know how rock is created because you see the people and their instruments,” Trageser says. “But electronic, there are not a lot of people who know and see how it’s made.”

Throughout Open Oscillator’s two-and-a-half year lifespan, Trageser has witnessed growth of the group itself, as well as spin-offs of the idea from San Diego to Australia. Luis Murillo, who performs under the name Delta Sine, has begun hosting a casual, open-format satellite event at a live-work space in Barrio Logan.

Open Oscillator is also about to host its third showcase, which highlights long-time participants and newer favorites with half hour sets. This time, the showcase will be at its biggest venue yet, The Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd.), on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9:30 p.m. Delta Sine, prettyhowtown (who I wrote about several months ago) and Trageser along with his DJ partner Jesse Karras will be among the seven headliners. The side room, known as the Atari Lounge, will feature DJs in traditional Open Oscillator fashion—first come, first served set sign-ups at eight minutes a pop.

With the new space, Trageser anticipates some new faces that he can introduce to the concept.

“You hear that term singer/songwriter all the time,” he says. “And every time you go to see a singer/songwriter, it’s always a guitar, banjo, folksy or country or something, which is great. But, I know so many singers and songwriters who don’t have string instruments. They write with computers or gizmos.”