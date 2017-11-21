Pacific Beach shapeshifts into a pricier nightlife scene

× Expand Rendering of OMG Hospitality Group’s incoming project, Waterbar

Gone are the days when everyone is looking for the cheapest food and drinks in town,” says Chris Cox, Director of Operations for OMG Hospitality Group.

He says Pacific Beach’s shift toward more high-end, quality options began eight years ago with the opening of the waterfront hotel Tower 23 and its sister restaurant/bar JRDN.

“That helped open up a lot of people’s eyes that there is more than the 21-year-old price-conscious individuals who are going out,” Cox says.

Indeed, trendier spots do seem to be pushing out those that aren’t shelling out for succulents and craft cocktails. Over the past five years, Moondoggies and Tiki House both closed, and Fred’s was recently replaced by Moonshine Beach, a large country-meets-ocean dance club. The speakeasy tiki bar The Grass Skirt also opened in the former space of Good Time Charlie’s. The list goes on.

The most recent sign of change was the closing of PB Bar & Grill and its adjoined club, Tremors. The Verant Group—known for places such as West Coast Tavern and Tavern at the Beach—bought the long-time, low-budget mainstay but has yet to release details on what’s to come.

OMG Hospitality Group owns several of the new wave bars, including PB Alehouse and Backyard Kitchen & Tap. With local beer, craft cocktails and American fare, these venues are an upgrade to outlier dives such as Thrusters and The Dog.

“We take pride in the fact that we’re trying to elevate the status of Pacific Beach as a whole in the San Diego community,” Cox says. “That takes a long time to be able to change people’s perception, but I think we’re definitely on the right track and it’s not just us, it’s a lot of other venues in the area as well.”

OMG Hospitality Group’s incoming project, Waterbar (4325 Ocean Blvd.), signifies another big step for PB. The beachfront space previously housed Joe’s Crab Shack, but in December it will take on a lively lounge setting. The price point will be relatively higher compared to other Pacific Beach venues, although Cox says the menu is considerate of the neighborhood’s demographic. Unlike PB Alehouse and Backyard, the focus won’t be nightlife. However, there will still be happy hours and live entertainment such as DJs or bands that continue into the a.m.

“It’s not a full-blown dance party, it’s not a nightclub,” says Cox. “We take pride in the fact that we are a restaurant that happens to serve alcohol as opposed to a bar that happens to serve food. That’s a big difference, and I hope the public understands that difference and appreciates it.”