Party like hell

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lovelife EVOL at the PRADO

With Halloween falling on a Wednesday this year, the hell-raising will begin on Friday and run through midweek. Here is a schedule of hand-selected, electronic-music-driven events for those who want to keep wearing their costumes.

Start off with Lovelife’s EVOL at The Prado V: To Hell With You, which happens Friday, Oct. 26 at The Prado at Balboa Park. Much less innocent than Balboa Park’s daily activities, To Hell With You encourages devilish costumes and dancing late into the night with a stacked lineup, including sets by DJ Three, Fur Coat, Gene Farris and Oona Dahl, to name a few. Local music collectives Staybad, The Deep End and Music is 4 Lovers team up for this event, which boasts three stages. Tickets range from $49 to $59 at facebook.com/lovelifeparty.

Saturday, Oct. 27 offers a slew of options for those ready to start early. There’s the Reptile Society’s Annual Halloween Conquest happening from 1 until 10 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Park (1449 Cesar E. Chavez Pkwy) in Barrio Logan. This is the first time the local collective is hosting their All Hallow’s Eve event in San Diego, so come in costume and be prepared for house and tech-heavy music by Andy Shaw, Bruno Da Mata and more. Carry on the night with beats by more local talent, including Arielle Z, Christopher James and more, at Spin Nightclub’s (2028 Hancock St.) Haunting from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

There are options on Sunday, Oct. 28 as well. Spin’s Haunted Rooftop will feature BOT, who was previously half of the DJ duo, Crookers. Haunted Rooftop will take place on the open-air, third level of Spin from 3 to 9 p.m. Or, opt for a more underground and minimalistic musical route at Danza Sol at El Camino (2400 India St.). Russia’s Krane will spin, with support by DJs from the local collective Bouquet. It happens from 3 to 10 p.m. Costumes are encouraged at both events.

Take Monday and Tuesday nights off to recuperate before Halloween itself, when Bang Bang (526 Market St.) will host Lost Souls Halloween from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event features Tel Aviv’s Guy J, who will be playing a four-hour set, weaving between trance and techno genres to wrap up a week of partying like hell.