In the mood for Nu Moods

For months, a man dressed to the nines would come to Quartyard (1301 Market St.) asking whether he could book an onstage gig. So, Quartyard General Manager Justin Navalle invited him to participate in Nu Moods, a new monthly live jam session series where local musicians can take the stage with a five-piece band. At the first installment on June 6, he came prepared.

“He was in purple, Prince-like, a nice pressed suit, jewelry all over his neck, like he was a flashback from the ’60s,” says Navalle. “Hat, greased hair, smile on his face.”

When the man’s name was called from the sign-up sheet, he prepared his set of bongos at center stage under the spotlight and played with the band for as long as he could.

“He would not get off the stage,” laughs Navalle. “He was like the DJ who hasn’t played in a long time and gets the chance to play a couple songs.”

Nu Moods was created to give closet musicians, such as the man in purple, a chance to collaborate with five base musicians, including local vocalist Lexi Pulido, who also curates Nu Moods. In addition to the man with the bongos, a 14-year-old saxophonist, a singer and a spoken word performer were among the range of talent that performed at the June premier. The series hopes to connect musicians seeking an outlet to perform non-traditional improv, neo-soul, trip-hop and more, and was influenced by Navalle’s appreciation for Gilbert Castellanos’ Young Lions series at Panama 66.

“[Young Lions] is all seated, and you can get drinks, but it’s mostly the kids’ families, which is great and Gilbert has a lot of really talented friends that if they’re in town, they’ll come in and play and it’s really cool,” he says.

Nu Moods also has a visual arts element, curated by Quartyard Venue Operations Manager Niko Podimatis, where artists are invited to show their work for free. The first installation included locals Tess Armstrong, Brise Birdsong and Nicholas McPherson.

“[The artwork] is for people to come see,” says Navalle. “It’s no risk. Artists need to be showcased more all around.”

The next installment of Nu Moods happens at Quartyard on July 5 and continues through summer on every first Thursday of the month.

“These people are way talented,” says Navalle. “It’s not karaoke.”