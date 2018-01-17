Returning the cultural significance to kizomba

× Expand Photo by Rodney Photography 100% Kizomba Night

"If you’re a non-kizomba dancer looking on YouTube, the first 30 pages will probably not be real kizomba,” says Javier Avitia, a teacher at A Time To Dance.

A type of dance from the Southern African country of Angola, kizomba was originally created to be shared between family members. In Europe, its popularity has surpassed that of salsa or bachata, but in doing that, Avitia says it has strayed further from its roots.

“The U.S. is known to take something of other people’s culture and make it more sexual to help sell it,” he says. “It takes apart all the goodness of the dance. The music gets changed, the steps get changed, but they still use the name ‘kizomba’ because the name is already established.”

Whereas a band originally played kizomba music, the new, urban take features synthesizers and electronically produced sounds. The purity of the dance’s foundation has been altered to the point that BBC posed the question of whether it’s the sexiest dance ever. Even though Avitia educates his classes on both interpretations of kizomba, he’s devoted to preserving the dance’s authenticity.

“The more you read about the history, the struggles that are in Angola, you see how special this dance is to them,” he says, referring to the Portuguese government’s oppressive nature before Angola achieved independence in the ‘70s. “Their whole dance and their music was what got them through rough times with the war.”

Such cultural significance will be the focus behind two local kizomba nights Avitia is starting. Beginning Jan. 23, a kizomba social will take place at The Air Conditioned Lounge (4673 30th St.) on every fourth Tuesday of the month. And on Saturday, Jan. 20, Roots Kava Bar (1731 University Ave.) will host 100% Kizomba Night, which Avitia also predicts will become a monthly event. At both venues there will be a free, one-hour dance class beginning at 9 p.m., then dancing and drinking until closure.

In the five years Avitia has been teaching kizomba, he says the dance is addictive to all demographics but that people like engineers are particularly attracted to it.

“It gives people what they miss in their daily lives, especially now with all the technology,” Avitia says. “It’s that human connection.”