Road to El Dorado

"I think El Dorado is just one of those places that you want to go to, even if you don’t necessarily want to drink. You just want to be around other people that you know,” says Reese Honse, general manager of El Dorado (1030 Broadway).

The East Village-based bar is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, a feat Honse says El Dorado achieved by investing in local talent.

“Around year five, we started to switch up entertainment, dial it back and make it more of a local, neighborhood spot,” Honse says. “I would go ahead and say that a lot of people, after the transition, thought we were going to shut down and, you know, kind of got written off as a bunch of green bartenders trying to run a business.”

At the time, El Dorado had been booking big-name international DJs and bands, such as Dillon Francis and Prayers. They instead decided to stick with what they were already good at: highlighting existing nights, such as Hickies and Dryhumps, a ’90s party that began at El Dorado in 2010.

“We’re just blessed that Hickies was conceived at El Dorado,” says Hickies and Dryhumps DJ and co-founder Jason Huggins. “It really helped us make our ’90s night great. I would have never guessed that we would still be playing nostalgic throwback music eight years later and that our night would still be as popular and consistent as it is.”

Hickies and Dryhumps will be back for El Dorado’s 10-Year Anniversary celebration, which spans three days. On Friday, Dec. 14, there will be DJ sets by Adam Salter and special guest Designer Drugs. On Saturday, Dec. 15, there will be a two-part party starting off with Mexico-based band Azucar earlier in the day, followed by Hickies and Dryhumps at night. On Sunday, Dec. 16, there will be an RSVP-only gathering between former and current El Dorado bartenders, promoters, DJs and more.

“We can’t wait to see the old EL D heads,” says Huggins. “It’s been 10 years now, and we’re all a lil’ bit older… It’s like our 10-year high school reunion we never went to.”

Moving forward, El Dorado will be incorporating a few new elements, but mainly, it’s going to keep doing what it’s been doing.

“Not a lot is going to change,” says Honse. “There’s just going to be a lot more energy put into what we think we do well.”