San Diego stagnant in national nightlife rankings

Listicles of the “best” this and the “worst” that may be clickbait to provide closure at year’s end, but these types of rankings still hold some weight. When it comes to national ratings for nightlife destinations, San Diego hovers just above mediocre.

In a study by personal finance website WalletHub, San Diego ranked 17th in the number of nightlife options per capita this year. San Diego didn’t appear on either Thump’s or U.S. News’ 2017 top 10 best bar/club scenes list. While these lists are more subjective than scientific, they do take into account elements such as the number of venues, last call times, public transportation and other factors of a successful night out.

In the midst of its 150th anniversary, the Gaslamp Quarter has certainly changed over the years, but it has yet to become a serious contender when it comes to nightlife destinations. Michael Trimble, executive director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association, says that isn’t San Diego’s goal though.

“People do like to come to San Diego, and I don’t think we want to compete with L.A. or New York because we have our own story to tell and our own identity,” he says, referring to the fact that visitors more often come here to relax.

But in order to elevate the Gaslamp’s national nightlife status, Trimble says that attracting more high-end, multi-purpose hotels such as the Pendry is strategic.

“The Pendry is a huge plus to the downtown area as a five-star hotel with multiple venues within their property that attract travelers to come and stay at the Pendry, party at Oxford, eat at Lionfish and enjoy Nathan’s Bar.”

Trimble also says the association will be focusing on popularizing the neighborhood during weekdays and weekend mornings in the upcoming year. This approach is opposite that of international party cities, such as Amsterdam, Paris and (just this year) New York, who have been granting venues 24-hour licenses and hiring nightlife ambassadors to work with mayors on enhancing the scene. In San Diego, this nightlife advocacy falls on the shoulders of business improvement districts.

“It could be a great asset to have someone focusing directly on that, whether [the city] decides to do that in the future is really kind of up in the air,” he says.

Councilmember Chris Ward, whose district encompasses downtown, was on the fence regarding the creation of such a position.

“While adding a city staff member specifically for this purpose seems premature given the number of business and community groups already working on a variety of projects in downtown, I certainly welcome more attention and conversation about better utilizing downtown day and night.”