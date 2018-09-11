Scratch takes DJing back to improvisational roots

× Expand Photo by Jesse Karras Scratch

"As an appreciator of music, I kind of want to know how much of this is being made from scratch, and how much of it is pre-sequenced?” says Jesse Karras, when asked about seeing live DJ performances.

In the electronic music scene, these types of questions are commonly asked. What’s improvised and what’s pre-planned? Who’s mixing in vinyl versus simply pressing play? Several years ago, Karras co-founded Open Oscillator, an open mic for DJs who were interested in experimenting with button pushing and beat programming, which takes place semi-regularly at Whistle Stop in South Park.

“A lot of electronic musicians perform their sets by using pre-set sequences and patterns that they play back during their performance,” he says. “And this is what some of the performers, not all but many, at Open Oscillators do. And while there are live elements involved, it can be akin to kind of DJing parts of your own music that you’ve already written it in the past.”

So, Karras was inspired to take it a step further, creating Scratch, a DJ night where the only regulation is true improvisation, and no use of preset sequences and patterns. Scratch first launched in June with the second edition taking place Sunday, Sept. 23 from 9 to 2 a.m. at Kava Lounge (2812 Kettner Blvd.). There will be six 30-40 minute sets by local musicians including FORWARD, MEGAHERCZ, Set Fire to a Luxury Car, Delta-Sine, Groovesquatch and J.Noble/Samadhi.

“It’s an opportunity to encourage the artists, because it’s difficult up there,” says Karras. “It’s a lot easier when you can get up there and you know where you’re going to go, it’s preset and you’re comfortable with it and maybe you’ve even rehearsed it... We’ve gotten into this mindset that you can throw in so many amazing loops that are already done and finished and really embellished. It really takes a lot of work to make an amazing sound from a clean slate.”

The musicians will bring their own equipment, ranging from drum machines to modular synthesizers to create a new and inspiring experience for themselves and the audience.

“We sometimes get into that linear mindset that the song’s going to sound this way, and oftentimes exploration and experimentation and improvisation opens you to different styles of music and different ways of thinking about it… What the musicians saw with the invitation to play was the opportunity to push themselves, and I think that’s why everyone’s so excited about it. Otherwise it would be just another show.”