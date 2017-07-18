Shore Club plays the blame game

× Expand Photo courtesy of PB Shore Club “I Blame Shore Club!” merch

When it comes to blame, it’s easy to pass the buck. That’s what The Spectacular Now and Whiplash star Miles Teller tried to do following a drunken night in Pacific Beach last month. After partying at PB Shore Club (4343 Ocean Blvd.) with friends who were about to deploy, the actor was caught stumbling around outside by police. As has been reported by news outlets—near and far, fact-based and gossip-centric—Teller was arrested for public intoxication (even though he tried to say he was only detained).

Teller took to Twitter the next day, saying “I blame Shore Club,” alluding that the raucous beachfront bar had over-served him. But PB Shore Club owner Billy Ramirez says Teller is a long-time frequenter of the bar and that the accusation was made in jest.

“Someone getting arrested is not the greatest thing, but obviously his response wasn’t malicious at all. It was just things I’ve heard over the years honestly,” Ramirez says laughing.

Ramirez goes on to say that people blame PB Shore Club for a lot of things, not just for over-serving alcohol as Teller claimed.

“We’ve had people get married, and they blame Shore Club. We’ve had friends who have had kids, and they blame Shore Club, so it seems like sometimes with the climate in Pacific Beach too, it’s just easier to blame the bars and restaurants than it is individuals for their actions.”

Ramirez decided to embrace the incident that shined a light on the bar’s reputation. Two weeks ago, he started printing T-shirts and hats emblazoned with “I Blame Shore Club.” He says he’s trying to turn a negative into a positive since the proceeds from the t-shirts and hats ($20 a pop) benefit the Wingman Foundation, which supports the families of fallen Navy and Marine Corps aviators. He says the charity selection is fitting because the bar has a large Navy following and Teller was partying with members of the military the night he was arrested. There’s also the obvious play on words.

“If you have a wingman with you, maybe you wouldn’t have gotten in trouble,” Ramirez says.

To further spoof the incident, Ramirez made a few hats for himself, his friends and Teller that say “I Blame Miles Teller.” Despite it all, Teller’s trouble has worked out well for Ramirez.

“He’s worldwide,” he says. “It just got everywhere, which is really crazy. You can’t buy that kind of advertisement... I don’t know what kind of followers he has, but if one percent of them comes in and checks [PB Shore Club] out, that’s pretty awesome.”