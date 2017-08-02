Spin gets a steady, much-needed overhaul

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spin Nightclub Spin Nightclub

"When I was asked to go over there and pick up a bartending shift, I was like ‘This place is a...shithole,’” says Brandon Colt about Spin Nightclub (2028 Hancock St.). That was four years ago. He’s now the general manager and director of operations and completely devoted to the venue’s resuscitation.

Formerly, the multi-level space was best known as Club Montage, a revered gay club that ran for 10 years. Just before 2010, it became the version of Spin Nightclub where Colt was asked to bartend.

“It was barely breathing for the most part,” he says. “There were some weekends where we were closed.”

Colt and some coworkers at the Gaslamp Quarter nightclub Voyeur (RIP) convinced the managers to hand over the reins. Since then, Spin has quietly undergone a steady but sporadic transformation.

Over the years, Colt and his team have made alterations both big and small, including revamping the sound system and reshaping the dance floor.

“I’ll get a wild hair up my ass, and say ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be cool if we did this?’ I kick the idea around for a couple weeks. Then I have a snapping point and I go to Home Depot, I spend 1,000 bucks on what-the-hell-ever, I do construction for the next two weeks and I rope everybody into helping me with it.”

At the moment, Colt is helping to rebuild VIP seating and get rid of the shredded black couches. This is part of Spin’s latest phase of renewal, which more importantly includes a complete overhaul of its website that will feature an events calendar—something its current out-of-date site has lacked. Also, new lighting rigs are on the agenda since the new AV technician, Shane Webber, stepped in last month.

“Ever since he started, we’ve been doing nothing but talking about lighting upgrades and making stuff a whole lot better in the club.”

But overall, Spin has fought to rebrand a tarnished name. Before, Colt says it was hard to get patrons in the door. He also adds that by being more selective with the promoters they work with, he hopes to a draw a crowd that is both edgy and unpretentious.

“If they’re in it for monetary gain or because they want to be cool, we don’t work with them. If they’re in it because they want to have a good time, they’re really passionate about what they’re doing and they want to create something, that’s the people we want to work with.”